MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Itanagar, Nov 26 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday emphasised the human dimension of military leadership, urging Regimental Officers to know their men beyond their uniforms, understand their aspirations and concerns, and remain sensitive to the needs and well-being of their families.

The Governor attended the two-day Battalion Commanders' Biennial Conference 2026 at the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre, Delhi Cantonment in New Delhi.

Lt Gen Parnaik underscored that leadership is about exercising authority and also inspiring people through personal example, courage and conviction. He urged them to lead from the front, uphold the highest standards of integrity, discipline and professionalism, and demonstrate moral courage in every sphere of command.

The Governor emphasised the importance of taking timely decisions, accepting responsibility and remaining composed in challenging situations, while always placing the honour of the Regiment and the nation above personal interests.

Highlighting the human dimension of military leadership, the Governor advised the Regimental Officers to know their men beyond their uniforms, understand their aspirations and concerns, and remain sensitive to the needs of their families. He stressed that the welfare, dignity and morale of soldiers must remain a command priority, observing that a motivated and cared-for soldier is the true strength of a unit.

Sharing a timeless lesson in leadership, the Governor, who was commissioned in Rajputana Rifles 54 years earlier, reminded them that the prestige of command must never overshadow its responsibilities. While rank confers authority, it is character, competence, empathy and compassion that earn lasting respect, he said.

Earlier, the Governor laid a wreath at Veer Sthal, paid homage to the fallen heroes, felicitated Veer Naris and participated in the Rajputana Rifles Officers' Association Meet.

Notably, Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) is a former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command.