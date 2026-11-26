MENAFN - IANS) Doha, Nov 26 (IANS) A brilliant top-order batting performance highlighted by hundreds from openers Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardena helped Sri Lanka A outplay India A by eight wickets and storm into the final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha on Thursday.

Lasith Croospulle (116) and Sineth Jayawardena (105) shared an opening partnership of 174 runs to set the stage for Sri Lanka at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

Nishan Madushka contributed a 56-ball unbeaten 58 while skipper Pavan Rathnayake blasted a 16-ball 31 as Sri Lanka romped home to victory, reaching 318/2 after their opponents had posted 317/8 after electing to bat first on winning the toss.

India A captain Tilak Varma used eight bowlers, but they proved ineffective in stopping the rampaging Sri Lankan batters and went down with 51 balls remaining.

Sri Lanka A will next face the winner of the other semifinal pitting Pakistan A against Bangladesh A.

Chasing 318 to win the match, Sri Lanka were off to a superb start as Croospulle and Jayawardena raced to 85 without loss in the first 10 overs. Jayawardena surged to his fifty off 35 balls and then reached 100 in 62 balls (9 x 4, 1 x 6).

Croospulle crossed fifty in 43 balls and the hundred off 98 balls, holding the innings together. Jayawardena was the first to go at 174. But the Sri Lankans maintained the tempo as Crosspulle and Nishan Madushka raised 91 runs for the second-wicket partnership. Madushka and Pathnayake then compiled the remaining 53 runs without any hiccup.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma's breezy 78, along with Shahbaz Ahmed's unbeaten 54 and captain Tilak Varma's 53, powered India A to 317/8 in their 50 overs in the first semifinal.

India A managed to cross the 300-run mark, despite a mid-innings collapse against spin. Having elected to bat first, India A got off to a rapid start on a two-paced pitch where the ball often stopped on the batters. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, fresh from his record-breaking double hundred against the UAE, struck four fours and three sixes in a 27-ball 40.

His stay ended in the eighth over when seamer Janith Liyanage surprised him with a short ball and lost control of the pull and was caught by a back-pedalling mid-on. Garuka Sanketh, the right-arm seamer with a slingy action modelled on Lasith Malinga, struggled for control and sent down 11 wides on his way to conceding 64 runs in eight overs.

Abhishek, meanwhile, kept finding the gaps through the off-side and brought up his half-century in the 14th over with a drive through extra cover. He was given a life on 69 when Sri Lanka A skipper Pavan Rathnayake put down a simple chance at cover. Abhishek added 79 runs off 83 balls for the second wicket with Tilak before falling in the 22nd over when he slapped a wide delivery straight to long-off.

Abhishek's 63-ball knock contained 11 fours and a six. Tilak, who struck an early six off off-spinner Ravindu Fernando, took his time after that and reached his fifty off 63 balls in the 31st over. At 197/2 after 29 overs, India A were well placed.

That was when the Sri Lankan off-spinners took control - Nipun Dhananjaya had Kumar Kushagra (21) caught at short mid-wicket by Rathnayake, who held the ball at the second attempt, while Fernando trapped Tilak lbw when he attempted a sweep three overs later.

Rinku Singh (12) was then trapped lbw off Fernando despite replays suggesting a thick inside edge. With no DRS in use, Rinku had to go, and he made his unhappiness with the decision clear to the umpire before leaving the field.

Suryansh Shedge (10) followed in the 40th over, holing out to Fernando at deep mid-wicket off Dhananjaya after a lengthy check by the third umpire on whether the diving catch was clean. India A had lost four wickets for 38 runs in overs 30-40 and slipped to 235/6.

Shahbaz and Tanush Kotian then steadied the innings with sensible strike rotation before cutting loose in the final overs. Kotian was dropped by Dhananjaya at short cover in the 43rd over in one of several fielding errors by the Sri Lankans.

The pair put on 73 runs off 55 balls for the seventh wicket. Shahbaz cleared the ropes three times off Sanketh and left-arm spinner Wanuja Sahan, before pulling a slower bouncer from Liyanage for six to reach his fifty and take India A past 300.

Kotian (28 off 30 balls) was caught in the deep on the last ball of the 49th over. Sanketh then bowled Harshit Rana for a first-ball duck with a superb yorker, but Harsh Dubey hit an unbeaten eight off four balls to finish the innings in style.

Dhananjaya was the most economical Sri Lankan bowler with figures of 2-41 from his 10 overs, while Fernando and Liyanage also claimed two wickets apiece. Sri Lanka A, unbeaten in the tournament so far, need to chase down 318 to reach the final to be played on November 29.

Brief scores:

India A 317/8 in 50 overs (Abhishek Sharma 78, Shahbaz Ahmed 54 not out; Janith Liyanage 2-37, Nipun Dhananjaya 2-41) lost to Sri Lanka A 318/2 in 41.3 overs (Lasith Croospulle 116, Sineth Jayawardena 106, Nishan Madushka 58 not out, Pavan Rathnayake 31 not out; Shahbaz Ahmed 1-60) by eight wickets.