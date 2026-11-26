

Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman & CEO of XPENG, outlines the technological breakthroughs needed to bring humanoid robots into mass production, positioning physical AI as the next frontier of technological innovation.

Mr. He Xiaopeng emphasizes: "Robots must be designed with a software mindset, but hardware must come first. Robots also need multiple speeds of thought, and the data they learn from needs variety, not merely volume." Among the contributors to The World Ahead 2027, Mr. He Xiaopeng is the only China-based author, joining a distinguished lineup that includes Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark and Fields Medalist Terence Tao.



GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chairman & CEO of XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the“Company,” NYSE: XPEV; HKEX: 9868), a leading global Physical AI company, has contributed an article titled "Get Ready for Humanoid Robots"to The Economist's The World Ahead 2027, sharing his perspectives on the development of humanoid robots and the future of artificial intelligence in the physical world.

Published on November 18, 2026, the article explores the technological challenges and opportunities shaping the humanoid robotics industry, offering insights into how advanced general-purpose of humanoid robots could move beyond demonstrations and enter real-world applications.

Mr. He Xiaopeng emphasizes the importance of an integrated approach to humanoid robotics, stating: " Robots must be designed with a software mindset, but hardware must come first. Robots also need multiple speeds of thought, and the data they learn from needs variety, not merely volume." This philosophy highlights the need to develop hardware, software and data capabilities in tandem, building a comprehensive technological foundation that enables robots to perceive, reason, move and interact reliably in complex real-world environments. This full-stack approach is essential to accelerating the deployment and commercialization of humanoid robots.









XPENG's advanced general-purpose of humanoid robot IRON

Rethinking Intelligence: Humanoid Robots Need Multiple Speeds of Thought

One of the key insights into Mr. He Xiaopeng's article is that humanoid robots require fundamentally different layers of intelligence to operate effectively in the physical world.

"Rather than one all-purpose brain, humanoid robots will need several speeds of thought: ultra-fast models for motor control and split-second reflexes; fast models for motion and real-time interaction; slow models for reasoning and memory; separate models dedicated to safety." This vision is reflected in XPENG's Turing Physical AI Architecture (VLA 3.0), unveiled at XPENG AI Day 2026.

Designed to connect intelligence with physical execution, the architecture integrates three systems operating at different levels and speeds:



System 0 – Ultra-fast System: Integrates physical control into the AI loop, coordinating hardware, power, communication and execution while ensuring real-time body-state feedback and safe operation.

System 1 – Fast System: Powered by XPENG's VLA 2.0, enables real-time environmental perception and translates understanding into rapid, executable actions. System 2 – Slow System: Combines vision-language-based task planning with an Agent Runtime state machine to support higher-level reasoning, complex task planning and coordinated decision-making.



Together, the three systems form a unified, continuous closed loop connecting cognition, action and physical feedback, enabling humanoid robots to think, respond and interact safely with the real world.

However, for general-purpose humanoid robots, progress is still needed in four areas: learning to move safely, handling tools and navigating different environments, acquiring and applying specialist knowledge and skills, and developing social and emotional intelligence to act appropriately in different situations.

2027: A New Milestone for Humanoid Robot Commercialization

In his contribution to The Economist, Mr. He Xiaopeng points to 2027 as a significant milestone for the humanoid robotics industry, anticipating the beginning of mass production of advanced general-purpose of humanoid robots. It will require not only advances in AI intelligence and mechanical capabilities, but also improvements in manufacturing efficiency, reliability, safety and cost competitiveness.









XPENG IRON

XPENG believes commercialization will progress in stages, starting with more structured commercial applications. XPENG's humanoid robot IRON is designed to serve as a work partner and is scheduled to begin training as a store assistant at XPENG retail stores in Q1 2027. "First in commercial settings, then in industrial applications and, ultimately, in the home. " This gradual approach will allow humanoid robots to accumulate real-world experience, improve their capabilities and build the reliability required for broader adoption.

Building on its expertise in intelligent mobility, autonomous driving and robotics, XPENG is committed to advancing physical AI and turning technological breakthroughs into real-world applications.

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