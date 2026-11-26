(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As New York buyers start their research in AI assistants, answer engine optimization has become a distinct discipline from traditional SEO, and most brands are invisible in the answer. An advisory analysis of how to choose an AI SEO partner. New York, New York, United States, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWMEDIA.COM, a 25+ year veteran New York agency specializing AI Visibility in headquartered at One World Trade Center and the creator of the RankOSTM AI Visibility Platform and a, has published advisory guidance for New York brands on AI SEO, also called answer engine optimization, and how to choose a partner for it. The company's position is that being ranked on Google and being recommended by an AI assistant are related but different outcomes, and that most New York brands are winning the first while losing the second. AI search visibility optimization is the practice of earning citation and recommendation inside AI answers, the synthesized responses that more and more New York buyers read before they ever scan a list of links. It overlaps with traditional SEO but is not identical: where SEO asks whether a page can rank, answer engine optimization asks whether an AI system can identify the brand as an entity, find its key information in a readable form, corroborate it against other sources, and trust it enough to repeat. In a market as competitive as New York, the brands that structure for that early take positions that are hard for late movers to dislodge.



Key Facts





AI SEO, or answer engine optimization, earns citation and recommendation inside AI answers, not just ranked positions.

It overlaps with SEO but is distinct: entity clarity, readable key information, corroboration, and trust decide AI citations.

A RankOSTM benchmark found ~87% of U.S. businesses are absent from AI answers even when they rank on page one of Google.

New York buyers increasingly ask AI assistants who to trust before they visit any website.

AI authority is cumulative: the brands that structure for it early become the sources AI systems learn to return. Judge an AI SEO partner on whether it can baseline your AI presence, measure share of voice, and prove the method on its own brand.



Why AI Visibility Is Its Own Discipline

Traditional SEO earns ranked positions; answer engine optimization earns citation and recommendation inside AI answers. The two share fundamentals, which is why Google's own guidance says the same helpful, well-structured content that supports search also supports inclusion in AI features, but they are produced and measured differently. An AI system assembles an answer from sources it can identify, read, and corroborate, so the work of being recommended is about entity clarity, machine-readable information, consistent descriptions across the web, and earned authority, not keyword density. Treating AI visibility as a byproduct of ranking is how most brands end up absent from the answer.



The Gap, by the Numbers

The reason the discipline matters is a measurable gap. A RankOSTM benchmark study found that roughly 87 percent of U.S. businesses do not appear in AI-generated results even when they rank on page one of Google. For a New York brand that already invests heavily to rank, that gap is a direct acquisition risk, because prospective customers increasingly begin in an AI assistant that recommends only the brands it can read and trust. The figure is both a warning and an opening: it describes how many brands are absent today, which means the category shortlists AI assistants are forming are still unsettled in most New York markets.



How to Choose an AI SEO Partner

Because the language of AI has outrun the capability, the useful evaluation is against what a partner can actually demonstrate. A credible AI SEO partner can baseline where a brand is currently cited or ignored across AI engines; measure recommendation share of voice against named competitors, not only keyword rankings; explain how AI systems select sources and how its method addresses entity clarity and corroboration; report AI visibility as a standing metric rather than an anecdote; and demonstrate the approach on its own brand. A provider that answers these directly is describing a system; one that deflects is selling the language.



How NEWMEDIA.COM Approaches AI SEO

NEWMEDIA.COM treats answer engine optimization as part of one operating system rather than a separate service, coordinating technical SEO, content, authority, and AI visibility through RankOSTM so a brand moves from ranked to recommended, and it applies RankOSTM to its own brand so prospective clients can verify the result independently. Its New York clients include Budgyt, Questex, Emerald, Forge, Krantz, and Dr. Golberg, alongside a broader roster that includes Amtrak, Delta Air Lines, Ford, Kaiser Permanente, and Stanford University, and a documented deployment includes scaling a B2B brand 22x year over year through authority and conversion systems rather than paid volume.



Executive Commentary



Independent Recognition

NEWMEDIA.COM's standing in AI search and visibility is reinforced by verifiable third-party recognition:



Industry roundups: featured in independent roundups including OutRanking's Top 10 AI SEO Providers for Enterprise and businessabc's 12 Best Enterprise SEO Agencies.

New York clients include Budgyt, Questex, Emerald, Forge, Krantz, and Dr. Golberg.

Clutch: recognized as a Clutch Global leader for 2023, 2024, and 2025, with 5-star verified client reviews, and rated 5.0 on its 50Pros profile. Track record: more than 4,500 engagements for over 1,000 clients across 50+ industries; more than $3.5 billion in client revenue and enterprise value influenced.



Frequently Asked Questions

What is AI SEO, or answer engine optimization?

It is the practice of earning citation and recommendation inside AI answers, the synthesized responses buyers read before scanning links. It overlaps with SEO but is measured differently, by entity clarity, corroboration, and recommendation share of voice.

How do I choose an AI SEO agency in New York?

Judge whether it can baseline your current AI presence, measure recommendation share of voice against named competitors, explain how engines choose sources, report AI visibility over time, and prove the approach on its own brand.

Why is my business invisible in AI search even though it ranks on Google?

Ranking and being recommended by AI are different signals; a RankOSTM benchmark found roughly 87 percent of U.S. businesses do not appear in AI results even when they rank on page one. Closing that gap is its own discipline.

Is AI SEO different from traditional SEO?

They share fundamentals, but SEO earns ranked positions while answer engine optimization earns citation and recommendation inside AI answers. A modern program needs both, measured separately.



Related Resources

AI SEO services



SEO company in New York City



B2B SEO services



NYC digital marketing agency



proven results





Sources



Google Search Central, guidance that search and AI features share the same content fundamentals.

RankOSTM AI Search Visibility Benchmark, NEWMEDIA.COM (first-party, 2025): ~87% absent from AI results while ranking on page one. NEWMEDIA.COM RankOSTM client outcomes (documented 22x B2B engagement).



About NEWMEDIA.COM

NEWMEDIA.COM is a full-service web design, development, and digital marketing agency founded in 1996 and headquartered in New York City at One World Trade Center (285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500), serving clients nationwide. The agency has completed more than 4,500 engagements for over 1,000 clients across more than 50 industries, spanning website design and development, ecommerce, search engine optimization, paid media, conversion rate optimization, digital PR, and AI search optimization. NEWMEDIA.COM is the creator of RankOSTM, an AI Visibility Operating System that works to influence how brands appear, are cited, and are recommended across Google, AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini. The company operates under the trademark We Scale Brands®.

For more information please visit: NEWMEDIA.COM



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AI Search and SEO in New York City: How Brands Get Recommended by AI Answers, Not Just Ranked on Google: NEWMEDIA.COM RankOSTM

CONTACT: NEWMEDIA.COM One World Trade Center 285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500, New York, NY 10007 212-220-6200...