FieldTask, the field service app built for HighLevel

FieldTask gives HighLevel businesses scheduling, dispatch, GPS tracking, route planning, payroll, job site photos and invoicing in one app, on any plan.

- Touhid Hasan, Chief Marketing Officer of FieldTask. NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FieldTask, the field service management app built for HighLevel, is available today to HighLevel businesses on any plan. Home service companies and the agencies that serve them can install FieldTask from the HighLevel App Marketplace and run their field teams, from on-site estimate to final invoice, without changing their HighLevel plan.Field service is all FieldTask does. Estimates sync with HighLevel both ways, and when a customer accepts an estimate, it becomes a job automatically. From there, FieldTask covers the rest of the day:Scheduling and dispatch. Drag-and-drop scheduling in month, week, day and map views, an unscheduled jobs list, jobs shown on a map, proximity-based assignment, and dispatch to one technician or a full crew.GPS and live location. Live GPS location shows where the team is in the field, and route history shows where crews have been.Route planning and route maps. Optimized stop order on a route map, total distance and time, route strategy comparison, and routes that open in Maps.A mobile app for technicians. On-site estimates from templates, clock in and out, job site photos, and customer signatures on the tech's phone or the customer's own device by QR code, in six languages, including English, Spanish, French, Arabic, German and Dutch.Time and payroll. Job check-in, pausable job timers, attendance and shifts, daily and bi-weekly timesheets, and payroll calculation.Job site photos and approvals. Technicians capture job site photos and customer signatures, submit the work with proof, and managers approve it.Customer communication. Call, text or email customers from the job, send "on my way" texts and emails, and get notified about job reminders, new assignments, schedule changes and missed jobs.Customers, history and reports. Customers with multiple addresses, full job history on every customer, and reports.Invoicing. Invoices, a product price list, and the option to send an invoice automatically when an estimate is accepted.Custom branding. Rename features to match each trade, such as Jobs to Work Orders, reorder or hide menu items, and add a business's own logo and icon.And more..."Field service is all we do, so every part of FieldTask is built for the people doing the work: the tech quoting at the door, the dispatcher planning tomorrow's routes, and the owner closing out payroll at the end of the week. And because FieldTask installs on any HighLevel plan, businesses can start today without upgrading," said Touhid Hasan, Chief Marketing Officer of FieldTask.For HighLevel agencies, FieldTask offers a straightforward way to add field service management to the client accounts they already manage. Custom branding lets agencies fit the app to each client's trade and preview what admins and crews will see before handing it over."Awesome service. I love HighLevel, but it lacks field service management tools, and other field service management tools lack some CRM capabilities. So it's really nice to have one that syncs so well with HighLevel," said Joshua Watson, a FieldTask user on HighLevel.AvailabilityFieldTask is available now on the HighLevel App Marketplace for HighLevel accounts on any plan, with a web app for the office and iOS and Android apps for field teams. Businesses can book a demo at fieldtask/demo. Help articles are at fieldtask/help, and video tutorials are on FieldTask's YouTube channel.About FieldTaskFieldTask is a field service management app built for HighLevel and made by SpaceSoft Limited. It helps home and field service businesses, including cleaning, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, septic, landscaping and construction companies, schedule and dispatch their teams, plan routes, track crews with GPS, manage time and payroll, capture proof of work, and send estimates and invoices from one app. Learn more at fieldtask.

Touhid Hasan

FieldTask

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FieldTask Gives HighLevel Businesses a Complete Field Service App They Can Use Today, on Any Plan News Provided By SpaceSoft Limited November 26, 2026, 18:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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