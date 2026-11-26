BBRH LLC, a cash homebuyer in Rochester, NY, is announcing details of the moving, rental and tax-payment assistance it provides in selected home purchases.

- Brett IwanowiczROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brett Buys Roc Houses LLC, a cash homebuyer in Rochester, NY, is announcing details of the moving, rental and tax-payment assistance it provides in selected home purchases. The Rochester-based real estate investment company works with homeowners throughout Rochester and surrounding Monroe County communities.The announcement explains arrangements available in some transactions when homeowners need to sell a house fast but face expenses before receiving their sale proceeds. Assistance can include paying moving vendors directly, coordinating moving support, paying rent in advance and paying outstanding property taxes before the company acquires the home. These arrangements are considered as part of a proposed property purchase. Availability, payment amounts and terms depend on the individual situation.“A homeowner may be ready to sell but still need money to arrange the move or secure their next place,” said Brett Iwanowicz, owner of Brett Buys Roc Houses.“Those expenses can come due before the sale closes. We can look at the situation and discuss whether there is a workable arrangement.”Moving and Rental Assistance for Rochester Home Sellers: Moving expenses and the timing of a new rental can create a gap between a seller's decision to move and access to the sale proceeds. Brett Buys Roc Houses can arrange payments to agreed moving vendors and rent payments before closing in selected transactions. For homeowners selling a house as-is in Rochester, NY, the condition of the property may be only one part of the decision. Arranging transportation for belongings and coordinating the next residence can also affect when a move is possible. Moving support can involve coordinating the move with the anticipated transaction schedule. Its scope is determined for the particular purchase rather than offered as a fixed benefit for every seller.Advance Tax Payments and Foreclosure Assistance in Rochester NY: In selected transactions, Brett Buys Roc Houses may pay outstanding property taxes before taking ownership. Committing funds before a purchase is completed creates financial exposure for the company if the transaction does not close. Iwanowicz said the company has experience helping stop scheduled bank foreclosure and tax auctions, including situations addressed as late as the day before a scheduled sale. That experience does not establish a universal deadline or guarantee that another auction can be stopped. Bank foreclosure and tax enforcement involve different procedures. Available options depend on the case, applicable deadlines, the amounts required and any necessary approvals.“When an auction is approaching, we need to understand exactly where the situation stands,” Iwanowicz said.“We have worked on cases very close to the sale date, but we need to review the facts with the attorneys and the parties involved before saying what can be done.” The company provides additional information about bank foreclosure and tax auction options in New York. Homeowners facing an auction should seek assistance promptly rather than rely on the possibility of a last-minute intervention.Written Terms for Assistance Before Closing: Homeowners comparing cash homebuyers in Rochester, NY, should receive a written explanation of any proposed assistance, including payment amounts, timing and effects on the transaction. That explanation should distinguish expenses the company covers from advances credited against the seller's proceeds, and address any repayment obligation if the purchase does not close. Applicable New York homeowner protections must also be considered when structuring foreclosure-related purchases and advance payments. Sellers should have their own attorney review the proposed agreement and related assistance. The company's homeowner resource page contains additional educational material about selling options, evaluating cash buyers and foreclosure-related situations.About Brett Buys Roc Houses LLCBrett Buys Roc Houses LLC is a cash homebuying and real estate investment company owned by Brett Iwanowicz. The company buys houses as-is in Rochester, NY, and surrounding Monroe County communities. Its work includes properties needing repairs, inherited homes and transactions involving financial or ownership complications.

Brett Iwanowicz

Brett Buys Roc Houses LLC

+1 585-299-9709

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Rochester Cash Homebuyer Brett Buys Roc Houses Details Moving, Rent and Tax-Payment Assistance News Provided By Brett Buys Roc Houses LLC November 26, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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