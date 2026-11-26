Julius Meinl 1862 GmbH / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Julius Meinl Coffee Group completes largest acquisition in its history

26.11.2026 / 18:20 CET/CEST

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Investment moves Julius Meinl into the top five HoReCa coffee players in Italy and signals further acquisition appetite VIENNA, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Julius Meinl has completed the acquisition of the businesses of Daroma and Neronobile in Italy, marking the largest acquisition in the company's history. The transaction adds €32 million in net sales, representing almost 10% of the Julius Meinl Coffee Group's 2025 revenue, and around 1,500 tonnes of annual coffee volume. It also moves the company into the top five HoReCa coffee players in Italy. The acquired businesses are now part of Julius Meinl Italia, significantly expanding the Group's presence and customer base in one of Europe's most important coffee markets.



"This acquisition is an important step in our growth journey and reflects our ambition to continue strengthening Julius Meinl internationally. Italy is a key market for us, and this investment gives us an even stronger position to develop our business further. We will continue to invest in our existing markets while remaining open to opportunities that can accelerate our growth", says Marcel Löffler, CEO of the Julius Meinl Coffee Group. The acquisition at a glance The acquisition brings two established Italian coffee businesses into the Julius Meinl Group: Daroma and Neronobile. Daroma is an established coffee roaster focused on HoReCa, while Neronobile specialises in coffee capsules. The transaction includes the businesses' assets, customers, employees and operations as going concerns. Julius Meinl has operated the businesses under lease since 2025, ensuring continuity for customers, suppliers and partners throughout the transaction process. The businesses have already adopted Julius Meinl's quality standards, with 100% of their coffee sourced as Responsibly Selected Coffee. RSCI means that the green coffee beans we source come from farmers complying with sustainability schemes recognized by the Global Coffee Platform (GCP) as aligned with its Coffee Sustainability Reference Code. Following the necessary approvals, the transaction has now been completed and ownership of the businesses has transferred to Julius Meinl. DC Advisory acted as financial advisor to Julius Meinl, Freshfields as legal advisor, PwC as financial and tax due diligence advisor as well as Guidi Sassi & Associati as advisor. Further opportunities for our growth The completion of the Italian acquisition marks an important step in our international development and demonstrates the role that strategic acquisitions can play alongside organic growth. The Julius Meinl Coffee Group generated €351 million in revenue in 2025, providing a strong platform for continued international development. We will continue to invest in our existing business while evaluating further acquisition opportunities that can strengthen our market positions, expand our capabilities and support our international growth. We are particularly interested in regional coffee roasters with turnover between €5 million and €50 million, where there is a strong strategic fit and potential for further development. For established coffee businesses, joining Julius Meinl offers access to an international platform, market expertise and resources while creating opportunities to expand into new markets and further develop their business. The Italian acquisition demonstrates how strong local businesses can combine their strengths with Julius Meinl's international reach to accelerate their next stage of development. ABOUT JULIUS MEINL: Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world and an iconic Vienna coffee house brand. Dedication to quality has been a family trademark for five generations. With more than 160 years of experience in sourcing, blending and roasting, Meinl is a preferred coffee supplier for Vienna's leading coffee houses. Today, Julius Meinl coffees and teas create meaningful moments for customers and consumers across the globe, and are sold in over 50,000 hotels, coffee houses and restaurants in 70 countries, plus a growing number of retail outlets. Press Contact Jaqueline Sieberer

Corporate Communications & Press Spokesperson

Julius Meinl 1862 GmbH

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