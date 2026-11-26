MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 26 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to treating all 36 communities residing in the state with equal love and respect, while underscoring the need for the conservation and protection of the Barak River.

Chief Minister on Thursday held a discussion with representatives of the Naga People's Organisation (NPO) for the upcoming Barak Festival, 2026 at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal.

During the meeting, Khemchand Singh highlighted the importance of carrying the message of peace, promoting indigenous games and culture through the festival, along with celebrating the spirit of Christmas.

The Chief Minister assured the representatives that necessary arrangements would be made for the successful conduct of the festival. Khemchand Singh further expressed that he equally loves and respects all the 36 communities residing in the state and specifically mentioned the need for conservation and protection of the Barak River.

The CM was informed by Commissioner (Tourism) Namoijam Kheda Varta that the Barak Festival is funded by the Manipur government's Department of Tourism, and organised by the organising committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner.

The Chief Minister added that, as the festival also includes activities involving other departments, he proposed the inclusion of departments like the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Arts and Culture, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Information Technology of the state government in this year's celebration for wider publicity.

Notably, the four-day Barak festival 2026 will be held from December 12 to 15 at Ziilipou village, Senapati District, near the Barak River.

The discussion was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, Tourism Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh and NPO leaders.

The Barak River is a major trans-boundary river in Northeast India and Bangladesh, stretching roughly 900 km in total. It originates in the hills of Manipur, flows through southern Assam and enters Bangladesh, where it splits into the Surma and Kushiyara rivers before eventually joining the Meghna River system.