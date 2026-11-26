MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 26 (IANS) A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was crushed to death after a water tanker ran over him while he was playing in Shampura, within the DJ Halli police station limits in Bengaluru, on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj, the son of Nepal-origin couple Amar Singh and Amrita, who have been residing in Shampura for the past 10 years. The incident reportedly occurred around 12.30 pm when the child was playing near his residence, and the water tanker ran over him.

According to police, the child walked out onto the roadside while playing and was hit and run over by a water tanker.

The tragic incident triggered tension in the locality, with residents gathering at the spot following the child's death. An uneasy atmosphere prevailed for some time, prompting the police to deploy a Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoon to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

The police have seized the water tanker, while its driver reportedly fled the scene immediately after the accident. Efforts are likely to be made to trace and apprehend the absconding driver.

Police personnel from the DJ Halli police station visited the spot and conducted an inspection. The circumstances leading to the accident are being examined, and further investigation is underway.

In October 2025, a nine-year-old girl, Anushri, was killed after a water tanker ran over her in Bengaluru's Jeevan Bima Nagar police station limits. She was the daughter of Ramachandrappa and Lakshmi Bai, residents of Shivalingaiah Colony on HAL Road. The family, originally from Kalaburagi, had moved to Bengaluru a few years earlier and worked as daily wage labourers.

According to police, the tanker had arrived at a building to deliver water. Anushri was reportedly playing near the spot when the driver, after unloading the water, reversed the vehicle without noticing her and ran over her.

She sustained fatal injuries in the incident. Police stated that the tanker driver had fled the scene.