MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Health Minister and former BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday took a swipe at the Congress over its campaign to protect the Constitution, saying an“immature child” of the party is carrying a red copy of the Constitution while the Congress itself has a history of repeatedly insulting and misusing it.

Addressing a citizens' interaction programme organised at Tagore Hall in Ahmedabad on 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas', in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, Nadda alleged that the Congress had consistently opposed Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and failed to respect constitutional values during its years in power.

“The Congress has always insulted Babasaheb,” he said, arguing that the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and the Congress leadership had opposed Ambedkar at several stages of his political career.

Nadda said attempts were made to prevent Ambedkar from being elected to the Constituent Assembly.

"The Congress also fielded a candidate against him in the 1952 Lok Sabha elections, in which he was defeated. Nehru campaigned against Ambedkar in the 1954 Bhandara by-election as well," he said.

He further alleged that the Nehru government did not accept a proposal to establish a memorial for Ambedkar after his death. "In contrast, a national memorial was built at 26 Alipur Road during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure and inaugurated in 2018," Nadda said.

He also pointed out that Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990 under the V. P. Singh government, which had BJP support.

Questioning the Congress's record on constitutional matters, Nadda referred to the first Constitutional Amendment, restrictions on freedom of expression, the dismissal of Kerala's elected government in 1959 and the repeated use of Article 356 to remove elected state governments.

He alleged that Article 356 had been invoked more than 90 times during Congress rule and that Indira Gandhi's government had also repeatedly used the provision to dismiss state governments.

“The Congress speaks about protecting the Constitution today, but during its rule, it repeatedly insulted constitutional values,” he said. Nadda also cited the Emergency imposed on June 25, 1975, describing it as the "Congress's biggest assault" on Indian democracy.

"Thousands of people and Opposition leaders were jailed, media freedom was curtailed, and civil liberties were taken away during the period," he said.

Recounting his own experience, Nadda said: "I had been arrested twice from my classroom during the Emergency. Even songs by Kishore Kumar were removed from All India Radio."

He also referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's controversial remark,“When a big tree falls, the earth shakes.”

Nadda cited the Shah Bano case, in which a Supreme Court verdict was overturned through a legislative amendment, and questioned the role of the National Advisory Council headed by Sonia Gandhi during the UPA government.

Referring to an attack on him in West Bengal in 2020, he said: "Those accused in the incident had recently been arrested, and they were associated with the Trinamool Congress."

Nadda said Dr Ambedkar had issued three important warnings: that abandoning constitutional methods in favour of anarchy was dangerous for democracy; that no individual or family should be placed above the nation and the Constitution; and that the quality of a Constitution depended on the people implementing it.

He contrasted the governments before and after 2014, saying constitutional institutions, national interest and development had received priority under PM Modi's leadership.

He also rejected Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's description of the Indian economy as dead, saying India is among the world's fastest-growing major economies.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the Constitution was the foundation of democracy, national unity, social justice and citizens' dignity.

"The Constituent Assembly adopted it on November 26, 1949, and it came into force on January 26, 1950," he added.

State BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma also accused the Congress of repeatedly insulting the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar to retain power.

"The BJP's Antyodaya approach and welfare schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Swachh Bharat Mission and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, were aimed at ensuring a dignified life for the last person in society," he noted.