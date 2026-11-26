MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 26 (IANS) Following Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's recent outreach to tribal communities in Dahod district, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will undertake a three-day visit to the tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district from November 27 to 29, with public hearings, community interactions and reviews of development works forming a major part of his programme.

Sanghavi will visit tribal areas in Kawant and Jetpur Pavi talukas, where he will interact with residents, listen to their grievances, hold meetings with local representatives and party functionaries, and review administrative and development-related activities.

The visit comes days after Patel spent three days in the tribal villages of Garbada taluka in Dahod district from November 18 to 20.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with villagers, shared meals with tribal families and stayed overnight in the region to understand their living conditions and local concerns.

Sanghavi's programme will begin on November 27 with a visit to Kawant, where he will pay floral tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

He will subsequently hold an organisational meeting at the Kawant Circuit House with BJP constituency and mandal in-charges, booth presidents, morcha presidents, general secretaries and other office-bearers.

In the evening, he will participate in a traditional 'Khatla Baithak', an informal community meeting where residents sit together on cots to discuss their concerns.

He will also attend a Bhajan-Bhojan programme with members of the tribal community. On November 28, Sanghavi will offer prayers at Hanfeshwar Mahadev Temple and inspect the Hanfeshwar jetty project, the Gujarat Tourism Corporation's reception counter and the Reva Eco-Tourism site to review tourism development opportunities.

He will also interact with tribal youth employed in government and private sectors under a 'Yuva Samvad' programme before chairing an administrative review meeting at GMDC Kadipani. The Deputy Chief Minister will have lunch with tribal students at Moti Shikhli Primary School.

Later, he will hold a public hearing at the Kawant Circuit House grounds, where he will hear representations from traders' association members, tribal youth and villagers.

On the final day, November 29, he will visit Panwad, Panibar and Jetpur Pavi. At Ram Tekri in Panibar, he will participate in a 'Mann Ki Baat' programme with women from the region.

He will also interact with young people at Eklavya College in Kalarani and have lunch with journalists.

Before concluding the visit, Sanghavi will offer prayers at Muladhar Kabir Temple and meet saints, spiritual leaders and religious representatives.