New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Sri Lankan counterpart, Vijitha Herath, in the national capital, holding discussions on bilateral ties and regional developments. Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Jaishankar noted that he looked forward to further discussions at the 25th Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting. "Good to meet with FM @HMVijithaHerath of Sri Lanka. Discussed our bilateral ties and the situation in the region. #NeighbourhoodFirst Look forward to further discussions at @IORAofficial #VisionMAHASAGAR," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Herath arrived in New Delhi to attend the ministerial gathering. Welcoming the visiting minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X, "A warm welcome to the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Vijitha Herath, on his arrival in India for the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting. The visit will further strengthen the close and multifaceted India-Sri Lanka partnership and advance our shared priorities for regional cooperation and maritime security in the Indian Ocean."

Highlighting Colombo's role in the grouping, Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, "As a member of the IORA Troika and the Immediate Past Chair (2023-2025), Sri Lanka remains a committed partner in promoting regional economic cooperation, maritime safety, and sustainable development across the Indian Ocean region."

Alongside his discussions with Herath, Jaishankar also held a meeting with his Seychelles counterpart, Barry Faure, on the sidelines of the IORA Council of Ministers Meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. The two leaders reiterated their shared commitment to advancing bilateral ties centred on the welfare of their citizens, while discussing ways to enhance collaboration within the IORA framework and key regional issues.

Following his meeting with the visiting dignitary, Jaishankar shared an update on X, stating, "Delighted to meet FM Barry Faure of Seychelles. IORA 50 Years India-Seychelles. Reaffirmed the shared commitment to further strengthening our people-centric partnership focusing on health, connectivity, skilling, energy, cyber and AI. Also discussed cooperation in IORA and regional issues. Vision MAHASAGAR."

Faure arrived in India earlier on Thursday on an official visit to attend the 25th edition of the meeting. The MEA gave him a warm welcome upon his arrival in the capital. In a post on X, the MEA said, "Warm welcome to a trusted partner in the Indian Ocean Region! Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Seychelles, Barry Faure, arrives in New Delhi to participate in the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting."

Both bilateral engagements take place ahead of the 25th COM meeting of the IORA, which India is set to host in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the Association's future policy roadmap, focusing on evaluating regional cooperation frameworks and exploring fresh avenues for partnership and joint initiatives. Ahead of the ministerial gathering, the 29th Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) meeting is currently underway in the capital.

India's IORA chairmanship for the 2025-2027 term is anchored by the theme "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region". According to an official statement released by the MEA, this high-level gathering of ministers and senior delegates representing the bloc's 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners takes place at a pivotal moment for the broader Indo-Pacific landscape.

"The New Delhi Meeting will underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development, thereby reaffirming India's commitment to the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region), driving collective action for an open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order," the MEA stated.

The Association's 23 member states comprise India, Australia, Bangladesh, Comoros, France, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the UAE and Yemen. Meanwhile, the grouping's 12 dialogue partners include China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkiye, the UK and the US. (ANI)