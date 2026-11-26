New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the party is undermining India's Constitution and caste-based reservation. Speaking to ANI, Singh alleged, "If there is any party in this country that is the biggest opponent of the Constitution, it is the BJP... If there is any party that poses a threat to the country's Constitution and reservations, its name is the BJP."

Separately, marking the AAP's 14th Foundation Day, the parliamentarian thanked citizens and party cadres for the outfit's expansion while crediting its top leadership. "I want to extend heartfelt congratulations to every single worker and congratulate the people of this country that in this 14-year journey, you have turned the Aam Aadmi Party into a national party... A major share of the credit for this goes to Arvind Kejriwal ji," he further said.

Responding to questions on the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress seat-sharing tussle in Uttar Pradesh, Singh declined to weigh in while negotiations remain underway. "On SP–Congress talks, it would be better if representatives of these two parties themselves speak on this; it is not appropriate for me to comment on it because talks between both parties are still ongoing," he added.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that more than two lakh people attended the party's 'Khushhal Punjab Rally' in Moga, asserting that the gathering was never seen in the history of Punjab. He also linked Constitution Day with the foundation day of the AAP, saying the responsibility of protecting the Constitution had been entrusted to the common man. "More than 200,000 people are present at this rally—a gathering of a scale never before seen in the history of Punjab. The Constitution was adopted on November 26th, and the Aam Aadmi Party was also formed on November 26th. It seems that the Almighty has entrusted the responsibility of safeguarding the Constitution to the 'Aam Aadmi' (the common man). From now on, the country will not be run by politicians, but by the common man,” he said. (ANI)