MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Montauk Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC (“BG&G”) announces that a securities class action has been filed against Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) and certain of its officers in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, docketed under 2:26-cv-02527, on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Montauk Renewables, Inc. securities between August 5, 2026 and November 9, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors who want to ask the court to appoint them lead plaintiff must do so by January 25, 2027. Submit your losses (Join Here ) or call 917-590-0911.

What the Case Is About

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

The Company's facility in Turkey, North Carolina, was producing at only“nominal” levels;Electrical switchgear and feedstock collection were not the only factors limiting commercial production at the facility;Other factors affected how much feedstock reached the reactors and how often maintenance was required;Addressing those limitations required significant capital; andAs a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Read the complaint.

Investor Q&A

Who is eligible to join the Montauk Renewables, Inc. class action? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Montauk Renewables, Inc. securities during the Class Period, August 5, 2026 – November 9, 2026, both dates inclusive, and suffered losses potentially attributable to the alleged misconduct may be eligible to participate in a recovery. Eligibility depends on the class definition and your transaction history.

Do I need to be lead plaintiff to recover? No. You do not need to serve as Lead Plaintiff to participate as a class member or share in a recovery. The Lead Plaintiff directs the litigation on behalf of the class, while other eligible class members may submit a claim if a settlement is reached.

I sold my shares - can I still participate? Possibly. Selling does not by itself prevent participation, but investors who sold before the alleged truth was disclosed may not have recoverable losses. Eligibility is generally based on when you purchased and sold the shares and whether you suffered losses potentially attributable to the alleged misconduct, not on whether you still hold them. You may still be eligible even if you sold before the lawsuit was filed or before a settlement.

Does it cost anything to participate? No. Securities class actions are handled on a contingency-fee basis. The law firms advance the litigation costs and are paid only if the case succeeds, subject to court approval. Class members do not pay legal fees directly.

What documents should I have ready? Gather brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing your purchases, sales, transfers, and current holdings in the relevant security. Helpful details include transaction dates, share counts, prices, and the accounts in which the trades occurred.

What happens if I miss the January 25, 2027 deadline? The January 25, 2027 deadline applies to seeking appointment as Lead Plaintiff. Missing it generally does not prevent an otherwise eligible investor from remaining a class member, filing a claim, or receiving a settlement share. Any later settlement claim deadline is separate and must still be followed.

Submit your losses (Join Here ) or call 917-590-0911 to discuss your options at no cost.

About Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm with 30 years of experience that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our attorneys have served as counsel in class actions that have recovered over $1 billion for investors and consumers. More at .

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Member of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

No upfront cost to investors: We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp for new filings and lead-plaintiff deadlines.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller, Client Services

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

60 East 42nd Street, 46th Floor, New York, NY 10165

917-590-0911 | ...