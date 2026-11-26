New York, USA, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic Lower Back Pain Market to Grow at 5.4% CAGR Through 2036, Driven by Emerging Therapies and Evolving Treatment Approaches | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's latest research, the chronic lower back pain market was valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR through 2036.

The United States accounted for approximately 68% of the total 7MM chronic lower back pain prevalent patient population in 2025, representing around 76 million cases. The overall CLBP patient population across the 7MM was approximately 148 million prevalent cases in 2025, with the number expected to increase through 2036.

The CLBP market is characterized by established pharmacological treatments, continued reliance on opioids, increasing demand for non-opioid alternatives, and an evolving pipeline of regenerative and disease-modifying therapies. Key investigational therapies include SEMDEXA [SP-102; Scilex Holding (Semnur Pharmaceuticals)], Retatrutide (LY3437943; Eli Lilly), Vicatertide (SB-01; Spine BioPharma), and others.

Recently published Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Insights

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Summary



The market size for chronic lower back pain was found to be USD 9.7 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

The United States accounted for about 68% of the 7MM market in 2025, the largest share of any market covered.

Moderate-to-severe CLBP had a higher treatment rate in the United States, with ~32 million treated cases in 2025, compared with ~6 million treated cases for mild CLBP.

Leading chronic lower back pain companies, such as Scilex Holding (Semnur Pharmaceuticals), Eli Lilly, Spine BioPharma, DiscGenics, Mesoblast, Grünenthal, AnGes, Shionogi, Tris Pharma (Adneuris Therapeutics), BioRestorative Therapies, Stayble Therapeutics, Persica Pharmaceuticals, Kolon Life Science, Creative Medical Technology, and others, are developing new chronic lower back pain treatment drugs that can be available in the chronic lower back pain market in the coming years. The promising chronic lower back pain therapies in clinical trials include SEMDEXA (SP-102), Retatrutide (LY3437943), Vicatertide (SB-01), Rebonuputemcel (IDCT), Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), AMG0103 (NF-κB decoy oligonucleotide), Cebranopadol (TRN-228), BRTX-100, STA363, PP353, KLS-2031, Olastrocel (CELZ-201-DDT), and others.









As per Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, SP-102 (SEMDEXA) may achieve relatively faster adoption due to its minimally invasive administration and established fit within the interventional pain pathway, while VER-01 (EXILBY), IDCT, rexlemestrocel-L, AMG0103, BRTX-100, retatrutide, cebranopadol, and PP353 are expected to see moderate uptake as their clinical differentiation and long-term benefits become established.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market



Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain: The rising prevalence of chronic lower back pain, driven by aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and prolonged sitting, is increasing the demand for effective treatment options. Growing awareness of musculoskeletal disorders and their impact on daily functioning is further supporting market growth.

Rising Adoption of Non-Opioid Pain Management Therapies: Concerns regarding opioid dependence, misuse, and adverse effects are encouraging healthcare providers to adopt non-opioid treatment alternatives. NSAIDs, acetaminophen, muscle relaxants, and antidepressants such as duloxetine, alongside physical therapy and multidisciplinary pain management, continue to play an important role in treatment.

Advancements in Minimally Invasive Treatment Options: Technological advancements in minimally invasive procedures, including radiofrequency ablation, spinal cord stimulation, and targeted nerve interventions, are expanding treatment options for patients who do not respond adequately to conservative therapies. These approaches may offer improved pain relief, shorter recovery periods, and reduced procedural burden in appropriately selected patients.

Key Emerging Companies in the CLBP Market: Pharmaceutical companies such as Scilex Holding (Semnur Pharmaceuticals), Eli Lilly, Spine BioPharma, DiscGenics, Mesoblast, Grünenthal, AnGes, Shionogi, Tris Pharma (Adneuris Therapeutics), BioRestorative Therapies, Stayble Therapeutics, Persica Pharmaceuticals, Kolon Life Science, Creative Medical Technology, and others are increasingly exploring innovative therapies targeting specific pain pathways, inflammation, and underlying disease mechanisms. Research into non-opioid analgesics, nerve growth factor inhibitors, and other mechanism-based approaches could expand the treatment landscape and address unmet medical needs among patients with persistent pain. Key Drugs Expected to Drive CLBP Market Growth: Emerging therapies including SEMDEXA (SP-102), Retatrutide (LY3437943), Vicatertide (SB-01), Rebonuputemcel (IDCT), Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), AMG0103 (NF-κB decoy oligonucleotide), Cebranopadol (TRN-228), BRTX-100, STA363, PP353, KLS-2031, Olastrocel (CELZ-201-DDT), and other emerging therapies in clinical development are expected to drive the CLBP market growth upon approval.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Analysis



The CLBP market is gradually shifting from conventional symptom-based management toward mechanism-driven, patient-centered treatment strategies.

The growing focus on personalized care is expected to support the adoption of innovative non-opioid pharmacological therapies and regenerative treatment approaches.

NSAIDs, acetaminophen, muscle relaxants, and antidepressants such as duloxetine continue to serve as established first-line treatment options.

However, concerns regarding opioid-related safety risks and dependence have increasingly restricted their use to selected patients, encouraging a transition toward non-opioid therapies, multidisciplinary care models, and structured rehabilitation programs.

In parallel, the treatment landscape is expanding to include regenerative medicine approaches, such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapies, alongside biologics and minimally invasive procedures, including radiofrequency ablation, spinal cord stimulation, and targeted injections. These developments reflect increasing demand for sustained pain relief and improved functional outcomes rather than temporary symptom alleviation.

The future growth of the CLBP market is expected to be driven by the development of disease-modifying and regenerative therapies designed to target underlying disease mechanisms rather than provide temporary symptomatic relief.

Rising investment in cell-based therapies, biologics, gene-based treatments, and novel non-opioid analgesics could transform the treatment landscape, particularly for patients with degenerative disc disease and treatment-resistant CLBP.

Additionally, advancements in precision diagnostics, patient stratification, and digital health technologies are anticipated to facilitate individualized treatment decisions, enhance clinical outcomes, and increase the commercial attractiveness of differentiated therapeutic candidates.

The growing prevalence of CLBP, driven in part by population aging and rising obesity rates, is expected to sustain market expansion. This growth will be further supported by an advancing clinical pipeline and increasing demand for safer, more effective therapies capable of delivering long-term benefits.

Emerging regenerative candidates, including rexlemestrocel-L, illustrate the market's transition toward potentially disease-modifying approaches for CLBP.

Encouraging late-stage clinical evidence suggests that such therapies could be positioned earlier in the treatment pathway for patients experiencing persistent pain despite conservative management, potentially offering an alternative between conventional pharmacological treatment and invasive surgical procedures.

Physician receptivity further underscores the commercial opportunity, with 85% of pain specialists reporting a willingness to recommend rexlemestrocel-L based on its observed clinical outcomes. This level of reported physician interest highlights the candidate's potential market acceptance and commercial prospects, contingent upon regulatory approval and the confirmation of its clinical benefits.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Competitive Landscape

Some of the CLBP drugs under development include SEMDEXA [SP-102; Scilex Holding (Semnur Pharmaceuticals)], Retatrutide (LY3437943; Eli Lilly), Vicatertide (SB-01; Spine BioPharma), Rebonuputemcel (IDCT; DiscGenics), Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID; Mesoblast and Grünenthal), AMG0103 (NF-κB decoy oligonucleotide; AnGes and Shionogi), Cebranopadol [TRN-228; Tris Pharma (Adneuris Therapeutics)], BRTX-100 (BioRestorative Therapies), STA363 (Stayble Therapeutics), PP353 (Persica Pharmaceuticals), KLS-2031 (Kolon Life Science), Olastrocel (CELZ-201-DDT; Creative Medical Technology), and others.

Mesoblast and Grünenthal's Rexlemestrocel-L is being developed as a potentially first-in-class, disease-modifying cell therapy for patients with moderate-to-severe chronic low back pain (CLBP) associated with degenerative disc disease (DDD) who continue to experience symptoms despite conservative treatment. Unlike conventional therapies that primarily provide symptomatic relief, it is designed to target the underlying disc pathology and is administered through a single intradiscal injection. Phase III results showing sustained pain reduction for up to 36 months, particularly among patients with a shorter duration of disease, highlight its potential for earlier intervention and may help reduce dependence on opioids and the need for invasive procedures. Physician acceptance also appears promising, with 85% of surveyed pain specialists reporting that they would likely recommend the therapy based on its clinical outcomes. Rexlemestrocel-L is currently in Phase III clinical development.

DiscGenics' Rebonuputemcel (IDCT) is an investigational, potentially first-in-class allogeneic regenerative cell therapy intended to address the underlying mechanisms of disc degeneration rather than merely alleviate pain symptoms. Its off-the-shelf formulation, low immunogenicity, and receipt of Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Fast Track designations support its clinical development strategy. Additionally, the FDA-aligned Phase III PIVOT and CONFIRM programs and encouraging preliminary safety findings, including a recent favorable review by the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), strengthen its development prospects. The therapy offers considerable commercial potential given the substantial unmet need in CLBP and demand for durable, disease-modifying treatment options. However, its prospects remain subject to uncertainties surrounding efficacy in sham-controlled DDD trials, long-term treatment durability, manufacturing scalability, and competition from rexlemestrocel-L.

Tris Pharma's Cebranopadol (TRN-228) is an investigational analgesic being developed for chronic low back pain (CLBP). As a potentially first-in-class dual agonist of nociceptin/orphanin FQ peptide (NOP) and opioid receptors, it is designed to deliver potent pain relief while potentially offering an improved tolerability and safety profile compared with conventional opioid analgesics. Its development focuses on providing effective management of chronic pain while potentially mitigating risks associated with prolonged opioid exposure, including respiratory depression, tolerance, and dependence.

Cebranopadol (TRN-228) is currently undergoing Phase II clinical evaluation for CLBP and has received Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), supporting its development for this indication.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the chronic lower back pain market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the chronic lower back pain market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market



In July 2026, Mesoblast announced that it had achieved its target of at least 300 patients treated in the MSB-DR004 pivotal Phase III randomized controlled trial of rexlemestrocel-L for CLBP associated with DDD.

In June 2026, VERTANICAL anticipated the UK approval of VER-01 (EXILBY) by the end of the year (2026).

In June 2026, VERTANICAL announced it had initiated an additional pivotal US Phase III trial to support a future FDA submission. The company also anticipates a first data read-out in 2027 and, subject to positive results, plans to submit an NDA in 2028.

In June 2026, DiscGenics announced that the independent DSMB completed the planned safety review of the Phase III study evaluating rebonuputemcel for symptomatic lumbar DDD. After assessing the available safety data, the DSMB recommended that the trial continue without any modifications to the study protocol, in line with the FDA-approved safety monitoring plan.

In May 2026, VERTANICAL announced that the US FDA had granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to VER-01 for the treatment of CLBP. In March 2026, DiscGenics' CEO highlighted the launch of the FDA-approved Phase III Program for rebonuputemcel at the CG 2026 Musculoskeletal Conference.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market CAGR 5.4% Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Size in 2025 USD 9.7 Billion Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Companies Scilex Holding (Semnur Pharmaceuticals), Eli Lilly, Spine BioPharma, DiscGenics, Mesoblast, Grünenthal, AnGes, Shionogi, Tris Pharma (Adneuris Therapeutics), BioRestorative Therapies, Stayble Therapeutics, Persica Pharmaceuticals, Kolon Life Science, Creative Medical Technology, VERTANICAL, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma, and others Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapies SEMDEXA (SP-102), Retatrutide (LY3437943), Vicatertide (SB-01), Rebonuputemcel (IDCT), Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), AMG0103 (NF-κB decoy oligonucleotide), Cebranopadol (TRN-228), BRTX-100, STA363, PP353, KLS-2031, Olastrocel (CELZ-201-DDT), EXILBY, XTAMPZA ER, BELBUCA, CYMBALTA, HYSINGLA ER, and others

What's the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report Includes?

DelveInsight's Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report delivers executive-level intelligence on the evolving market landscape, integrating epidemiology (CLBP Prevalent Cases, CLBP Cases by Etiology, CLBP Associated with Degenerative Disc Disease and Lumbosacral Radiculopathy, CLBP Cases by Disease Severity, CLBP Cases by Gender, CLBP Cases by Age-group, and Treated Mild and Moderate-to-Severe CLBP Cases), treatment practices, competitive dynamics, emerging therapies, and market forecasts across the major markets through 2036. Built on a rigorous methodology combining comprehensive secondary research, primary interviews with key opinion leaders and industry experts, and proprietary patient-based forecasting models, the report provides a reliable foundation for strategic planning. Designed for pharmaceutical and biotech executives, it enables informed decisions on portfolio strategy, business development, market entry, investment prioritization, and commercial planning.

Table of Contents

1 Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Key Insights 2 Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) 6 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape (Analysis by Phase, Route of Administration [RoA], and Molecule Type) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of CLBP by Therapies in 2025 in the 7MM 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of CLBP by Therapies in 2036 in the 7MM 7 Disease Background and Overview of Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms Related to CLBP 7.3 Pathophysiology 7.4 Classification of CLBP 7.5 Risk Factors Related to CLBP 7.6 Evaluation of Pain in CLBP 7.7 Diagnosis of CLBP 7.8 Treatment 7.9 Diagnostic and Management Guidelines Related to CLBP 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population: 7MM Analysis 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Country-Level Summary of Prevalent CLBP Cases in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 CLBP Prevalent Cases in the United States 8.4.2 CLBP Cases by Etiology (Specific vs. Non-Specific) in the United States 8.4.3 CLBP Associated with Degenerative Disc Disease and Lumbosacral Radiculopathy in the United States 8.4.4 CLBP Cases by Disease Severity (Mild, Moderate, and Severe) in the United States 8.4.5 CLBP Cases by Gender in the United States 8.4.6 CLBP Cases by Age-group in the United States 8.4.7 Treated Mild and Moderate-to-Severe CLBP Cases in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Key Endpoints in CLBP Clinical Trials 11 Marketed Therapies 11.1 Competitive Landscape of CLBP Marketed Therapies 11.2 Oxycodone ER abuse-deterrent (XTAMPZA ER): Collegium Pharmaceutical 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Analyst's View 11.3 Buprenorphine Buccal Film (BELBUCA): Collegium Pharmaceutical 11.3.1 Product Description 11.3.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.3.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.3.4 Summary of Pivotal Trial 11.3.5 Analyst's View 11.4 VER-01 (EXILBY): VERTANICAL 12 Emerging Therapies 12.1 Competition Landscape of Emerging Therapies 12.2 SEMDEXA (SP-102): Semnur Pharmaceuticals (Scilex Holding) 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst's View 12.3 Retatrutide (LY3437943): Eli Lilly and Company 12.4 Rebonuputemcel (IDCT): DiscGenics 12.5 Vicatertide (SB-01): Spine Biopharma 12.6 Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID): Mesoblast and Grünenthal 12.7 BRTX-100: BioRestorative Therapies 12.8 Olastrocel (CELZ-201-DDT): Creative Medical Technology 12.9 Cebranopadol (TRN-228): Tris Pharma (Adneuris Therapeutics) 12.10 AMG0103 (NF-κB decoy oligonucleotide): AnGes and Shionogi 12.11 PP353: Persica Pharmaceuticals 12.12 KLS-2031: Kolon Life Science 13 Chronic Lower Back Pain Market: 7MM Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 The 7MM 13.5.1 Total Market Size of CLBP by Country in the 7MM 13.5.2 Market Size of CLBP by Therapies in the 7MM 13.6 The United States Chronic Lower Back Pain Market 13.6.1 Total Market Size of CLBP in the United States 13.6.2 Market Size of CLBP by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Chronic Lower Back Pain Market 13.8 Japan Chronic Lower Back Pain Market 14 Unmet Needs Related to Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) 15 SWOT Analysis of Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) 16 KOL Views Related to Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) 16.1 Expert/KOL Interview Highlights 17 Market Access and Reimbursement 18 Bibliography 19 Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Chronic Lower Back Pain Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key CLBP companies, including Mesoblast, Eli Lilly and Company, Persica Pharmaceuticals, CHABiotech, Allodynic Therapeutics, Stayble Therapeutics, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Imbrium Therapeutics, Camurus, and others.

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key degenerative disc disease companies, including Spine Biopharma, DiscGenics, Mesoblast, Grünenthal, AnGes, BioRestorative Therapies, Kolon TissueGene, Citospin, Creative Medical Technology, and others.

Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key DDD companies, including Spine BioPharma, Inc., Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, Mesoblast, Ltd., BioRestorative Therapies, DiscGenics, Inc., and others.

Musculoskeletal Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key musculoskeletal pain companies, including Mesoblast, Taiwan Liposome Company, Biosplice, Centrexion Therapeutics, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Pacira BioSciences, Contineum Therapeutics, Tris Pharma , and others.

Musculoskeletal Pain Pipeline – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key musculoskeletal pain companies, including Mesoblast, Taiwan Liposome Company, Biosplice, Centrexion Therapeutics, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Pacira BioSciences, Contineum Therapeutics, Tris Pharma, Flexion, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Bioventus, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .