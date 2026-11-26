Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2027. Investors who purchased (NYSE: MNTN) securities between August 5, 2026 and November 4, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired MNTN securities between August 5, 2026 and November 4, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/mntn-inc-mntn-class-action-lawsuit.

MNTN Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Defendants materially overstated MNTN, Inc.'s business prospects because changes the Company implemented caused many experienced salespeople to leave;Those departures materially impaired the Company's ability to meet its previously issued 2026 guidance; andAs a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On November 4, 2026, after the market closed, MNTN reported third-quarter revenue of $80.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $19.9 million, both materially below its prior guidance. The Company also substantially lowered its full-year 2026 outlook and announced the termination of CEO Mark Douglas.

Following this news, MNTN's stock price fell $5.67 per share, or 54.67%, to close at $4.70 per share on November 5, 2026, on unusually high trading volume.

What's Next for MNTN Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/mntn-inc-mntn-class-action-lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in MNTN you have until January 19, 2027, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to MNTN Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for MNTN Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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