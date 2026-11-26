MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's brother, Babun Banerjee, on Thursday lodged a written police complaint against his nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, levelling a series of serious allegations against him.

Babun Banerjee submitted the written complaint at the Kalighat police station in south Kolkata. In his submission, he accused Abhishek Banerjee of using criminal force, attempting to deter public servants from discharging their duties, criminal intimidation, intentionally insulting public servants sitting in judicial proceedings, and endangering the sovereignty of India.

He further alleged that the TMC MP was attempting to incite subversive activities and criminal conspiracy by instigating the public against the judiciary and constitutional authorities. Babun Banerjee urged the police to register the complaint as a First Information Report (FIR) rather than treating it merely as a general diary entry, and to initiate necessary legal action.

According to sources, Babun visited the Kalighat police station on Thursday to file the complaint.

He alleged that a culture of threats and intimidation, which began during the previous Trinamool Congress regime, continues to persist in the state. He claimed that incidents involving the obstruction of government work, forcible occupation of local clubs, and intimidation of people across various sectors are taking place.

In the complaint, Babun stated that he had endured a great deal over a prolonged period, but the situation had escalated to a point where he was left with no option but to approach the police.

The complaint also highlights allegations of interference in the daily functioning of police personnel and government employees, alongside serious charges of attacking the judiciary.

Police officials confirmed that the written complaint has been received and that an inquiry is underway. A senior Kolkata Police official said an investigation will be conducted based on the allegations, though there was no immediate confirmation on whether a formal FIR had been registered yet.

The public emergence of the rift within the former Chief Minister's family has triggered a major stir in West Bengal's political circles.