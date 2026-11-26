MENAFN - IANS) Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 26 (IANS) Seven fishermen from Subbampeta village in Kakinada, who had gone missing at sea, have been located and are safe, an official said on Thursday.

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad announced that the seven fishermen from Subbampeta village are currently safe near Rambilli in Anakapalli district. They have begun their journey back to Kakinada and are expected to arrive around midnight.

The Collector explained that boat owner Garikina Simhadri, along with crew members Surada Kodandarao, Gampala Prakash, Tirri Narayana, Surada Chinna, Merugu Narayana, and Kandala Ramu had set out to sea for fishing on November 4 aboard a motorised boat.

While they were near the coast of Paradip in Odisha during the impact of the cyclone, communication with them was lost on November 19. This has caused deep concern among the families of the fishermen.

The Collector explained that upon learning that contact with the fishermen had been lost, district fisheries officials immediately took action and alerted the Coast Guard in Kakinada and Paradip, as well as the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Chennai.

He stated that search operations were launched immediately in coordination with the relevant departments. The Coast Guard, police, and fisheries officials have been continuously monitoring the situation and taking steps to locate the fishermen, ensuring that necessary information is shared and coordinated among all involved authorities throughout the search process.

The Collector announced that, as a result of the ongoing search efforts, the seven fishermen have been found safe near Rambilli in Anakapalli district. He revealed that district administration officials spoke with the fishermen on the boat via telephone to confirm their well-being.

The District Collector expressed special thanks to the Coast Guard, the Chennai MRCC, the police, and the Fisheries Department officials for their tireless efforts in locating the missing fishermen. He noted that the fishermen were found thanks to the coordination between various departments, the constant monitoring by officials and the effective rescue operations.

The Collector emphasised that under no circumstances should fishermen venture out to sea when the Meteorological Department issues warnings regarding cyclones, low-pressure areas, heavy rainfall, or strong winds.

He further advised that every fishing boat must be equipped with functional communication devices, mobile phones, and other emergency signalling tools. He also stressed that every fisherman on board must wear a life jacket and ensure that all necessary safety equipment is carried along.

Furthermore, they have been advised to keep a constant watch on weather conditions while at sea and to regularly update their family members on shore, as well as the relevant Fisheries Department officials, regarding their travel details, current location, and well-being.

The District Collector emphasised that the safety and lives of fishermen are of utmost importance, and urged everyone heading out to sea for fishing to strictly follow the warnings and safety guidelines issued by government departments.