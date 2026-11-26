MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday paid solemn tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, declaring that India is no longer a nation that cowers in fear, but a "new India" that responds in kind to terrorists and strikes inside their hideouts when necessary.

He made the remarks at the National Security Guard's (NSG) 'NEVEREVER' memorial and pledge ceremony held at the Gateway of India to mark the anniversary of the 2008 attacks.

The event was attended by NSG Director General Srinivasan, Major General Mukesh Garhwal, Force One Director General S. Jayakumar, families of martyred police personnel and civilians, security officials, and Mumbai residents.

Offering condolences on behalf of the Maharashtra government to the families of those who laid down their lives, Shinde honoured the service personnel, police officers, and staff killed during the attacks.

He specifically remembered the sacrifice of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte, Vijay Salaskar, and Tukaram Omble.

Highlighting Omble's role in capturing terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive despite fatal injuries, Shinde said the act stands as a proud chapter in Mumbai Police history that exposed Pakistan's terror operations before the world.

He added that the courage of Mumbai Police and NSG commandos saved thousands of lives and enabled Mumbai to rise again, demonstrating India's resolve globally.

Pointing to developments since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, Shinde said greater emphasis has been placed on strengthening national security, intelligence agencies, and defence preparedness, alongside efforts to bolster internal security under Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He stated that the armed forces are capable of responding in the same language to any threat along the borders, citing operations such as airstrikes as evidence of India's changed approach-one that delivers decisive responses rather than stopping at condemnation.

Stressing that national security is a collective duty rather than solely the responsibility of security forces, Shinde urged citizens to remain vigilant to protect India's unity, integrity, and sovereignty.

He said enemies of humanity can never be forgiven and concluded by recalling the debt owed to fallen soldiers: "Jinaki wajah se aaj hamari zindagi hai, un shaheedon ke hum karzdar hain."