Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty has given fans a glimpse of her special day by sharing dreamy pictures from her engagement and marriage registration with Siddharth Dutta. The actress, who had largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight, finally offered a peek into the intimate celebrations. The pictures capture the couple celebrating their new beginning in the presence of close friends and family members. Mimi looked radiant in a traditional white-and-gold outfit, while Siddharth complemented her in a traditional ensemble. The photographs have since caught the attention of fans, with congratulatory messages pouring in for the couple.

Intimate ceremony held in Kolkata

Mimi and Siddharth reportedly completed their legal marriage registration on November 26 at the actress's residence in Kolkata. The intimate ceremony was attended by family members, relatives and a few close friends from the Bengali film industry. Actor Anindya Chatterjee and fashion designer Abhishek Roy were among those present. Siddharth Dutta, who is reportedly a merchant navy officer, has largely stayed away from the entertainment industry. The couple is said to have known each other for a long time before deciding to take their relationship forward.

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Wedding celebrations planned in Kalimpong

While the legal registration took place in Kolkata, the couple's traditional wedding celebrations are reportedly scheduled to take place in Kalimpong in December. The festivities are expected to include pre-wedding ceremonies such as mehendi and sangeet, followed by the wedding on December 5. A reception for friends and industry colleagues is also reportedly planned in Kolkata on December 11. With her latest pictures, Mimi has offered fans a rare glimpse into her personal life as she begins a new chapter with Siddharth.