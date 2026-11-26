MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya (Japan), Nov 26 (IANS) The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) on Thursday disqualified and annulled the result of Uzbekistan's female Para athlete Mokhigul Khamdamova in Para-Athletics/Seated Throws (Classes F54-F57) at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games for an Anti-Doping Rule Violation.

Khamdamova, the 2020 Paralympic Games gold medallist, returned an adverse analytical finding for Drostanolone in a urine sample provided in-competition on October 22, 2026, during the women's shot put F55/56/57 final at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games.

Drostanolone is an Anabolic Androgenic Steroid listed under Category S1.1 of the WADA 2026 Prohibited List and is a Non-Specified Substance prohibited at all times and is consequently prohibited under the IPC Anti-Doping Code and APC Anti-Doping Rules, the APC said in a release on Thursday.

The athlete was provisionally suspended by the APC on November 4, 2026, pending a resolution of her case.

Khamdamova admitted committing Anti-Doping Rule Violations pursuant to Article 2.1 (Presence) and Article 2.2 (Use) of the APC Anti-Doping Rules; and waived her right to a hearing before the APC Anti-Doping Committee, which also irrevocably waived any further rights to contest, challenge, or dispute the ADRVs or Consequences imposed by the APC.

The athletes subsequently also agreed and understood that the International Federation (IPC / World Para Athletics) may impose a Period of Ineligibility after the Results Management process.

In accordance with the APC Anti-Doping Rules, all medals, titles, ranking points, and prizes earned by the athlete in connection with the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games are automatically forfeited.

While no medals were won by the athlete at the Games, Khamdamova's results – the Games record of 31.85 metres and fourth place in the women's discus throw F56/57 and her season best of 9.42m in women's shot put F55/56/57 finals – are disqualified.

Khamdamova's case is now formally referred to the IPC / World Para Athletics to determine, impose, and globally enforce any Period of Ineligibility beyond the scope of the Asian Para Games pursuant to the WADA Code.

Each athlete is responsible for any Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers found in their Sample. An ADRV occurs whenever a prohibited substance (or its metabolites or markers) is found in their bodily sample, whether or not the athlete intentionally or unintentionally used a prohibited substance or was negligent or otherwise at fault.

As a signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code (the WADC), the APC remains committed to a doping-free sporting environment at all levels. The APC has adopted and implemented its Anti-Doping Rules in accordance with APC's responsibilities under the WADA Charter, and in furtherance of APC's continuing efforts to eradicate doping in sport.