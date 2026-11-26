Cold Storage Equipment Market

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The Business Research Company's Cold Storage Equipment Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The cold storage equipment industry has experienced notable expansion over recent years, driven by a growing need to preserve perishable goods efficiently. As the demand for frozen foods, pharmaceuticals, and retail infrastructure increases, this sector is poised for continued advancement. Let's explore the market size, key growth factors, segmentation, emerging trends, regional dynamics, and leading players shaping this industry.

Steady Growth in the Cold Storage Equipment Market Size

The cold storage equipment market has shown significant growth, with its value rising from $55.85 billion in 2025 to an estimated $60.09 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This upward trajectory during the historical period is driven by rising frozen food consumption, expansion in pharmaceutical cold chains, growth in retail and supermarket infrastructure, heightened demand to preserve perishable food items, and increased food processing activities.

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Future Market Growth Expectations for Cold Storage Equipment

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its strong growth, reaching $79.27 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.2%. This forecasted expansion is supported by factors such as the rising demand for temperature-sensitive biologics, the growth of organized retail and e-commerce grocery sectors, increased investments in cold chain infrastructure, a surge in demand for energy-efficient refrigeration systems, and wider adoption of automated cold storage solutions. Key trends expected to shape the market include the uptake of energy-efficient refrigeration, modular cold storage units, ultra-low temperature storage options, advanced insulation materials, and rapid freezing technologies.

Growing Consumer Demand Fuels Market Expansion

One of the primary forces propelling the cold storage equipment market is the increasing consumer appetite for frozen and processed foods. These products undergo various preservation methods like freezing, cooking, or canning to extend shelf life and offer convenience. As busy lifestyles reduce time for meal preparation, consumers are turning more toward ready-to-eat or easy-to-prepare food options. This shift creates a heightened need for temperature-controlled storage to maintain product quality and reduce spoilage. For example, in July 2026, the UK's Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) reported a 6.8% increase in imports of highly processed food and beverages in 2025, underscoring the growing market demand.

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Cold Storage Market Segmentation Explored

This report divides the cold storage equipment market into several core categories:

1) By Type: Including blast freezers and chillers, refrigerated containers, modular cold storage units, walk-in coolers and freezers, chilling tunnels, and other equipment types.

2) By Installation Type: New installations versus retrofit installations.

3) By Temperature Range: Categorized as chilled (0°C to 15°C), frozen (-18°C to 0°C), and deep frozen (below -18°C).

4) By Sales Channel: Direct sales, distributors and dealers, and online sales.

5) By End Use Industry: Covering food and beverage, pharmaceutical and healthcare, agriculture and horticulture, hospitality, retail and supermarkets, and other sectors.

Additional subsegments cover specific product types such as various blast chillers (reach-in, roll-in, spiral, cabinet, plate), refrigerated container types (standard, high cube, controlled atmosphere, portable, offshore), modular cold rooms and freezer rooms, different walk-in cooler/freezer configurations, chilling tunnel variations, and other specialized equipment like cryogenic freezers and refrigerated display cabinets.

Innovations and Trends Shaping the Cold Storage Equipment Industry

Industry leaders are concentrating on creating advanced cold storage solutions to enhance product preservation and cold chain efficiency. These innovations include climate-controlled storage facilities, refrigerated chambers, rapid cooling tunnels, and precooling systems designed to extend shelf life and reduce losses. For instance, in July 2025, Denmark's A.P. Moller – Maersk inaugurated a new packing and cold chain logistics center in Olmos, Peru, featuring 17,500 square meters of space equipped with climate-controlled and refrigerated rooms, rapid cooling tunnels, and specialized precooling systems aimed at maintaining optimal conditions for fresh fruit exports like blueberries.

Regions Gaining Traction in the Cold Storage Equipment Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global cold storage equipment market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a well-rounded view of global market trends.

Influential Players Driving Market Competition

Several prominent companies dominate the cold storage equipment sector, including Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Johnson Controls International plc, Carrier Global Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, Emerson Electric Co., Electrolux AB, GEA Group AG, Dover Corporation, Danfoss A/S, Lennox International Inc., Hisense Home Appliances Group Co. Ltd., Rheem Manufacturing Company, BITZER SE, MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD., Epta S.p.A., Frigoglass S.A.I.C., Metalfrio Solutions S.A., Secop Group GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., and Frascold S.p.A. These companies are actively innovating to meet the evolving demands of the market.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Cold Storage Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis Reveals High-Growth Opportunities Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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