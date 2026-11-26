MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FRX Innovations Inc. (“FRX” or the“Company”) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the“TSXV”) has conditionally accepted the Company's application to voluntarily delist its common shares (the“Common Shares”) from the NEX board of the TSXV (the“Delisting”). The Delisting is expected to be effective at the close of business on or about December 11, 2026.The Delisting was approved by the Company's shareholders at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 27, 2024. Excluding the votes attached to Common Shares held by promoters, directors, officers and other insiders of the Company and their associates and affiliates, as required by the policies of the TSXV, 97.59% of the votes cast were in favour of the resolution authorizing the Delisting. The board of directors of the Company has determined to proceed with the Delisting pursuant to that authority.Following the Delisting, the Common Shares will not be listed or posted for trading on any stock exchange. The Common Shares are currently subject to a cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on July 23, 2024, and the Delisting will not affect that order. The Company will remain a reporting issuer in each of the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta and will continue to comply with its continuous disclosure obligations under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company continues to work toward completing its outstanding continuous disclosure filings and obtaining a revocation of the cease trade order.About FRX Innovations Inc.FRX Innovations Inc. is a reporting issuer whose common shares are currently subject to a cease trade order. The Company is working toward completing its outstanding continuous-disclosure filings and the revocation of that order.Forward-Looking InformationThis news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Delisting, its anticipated effective date, the receipt of final acceptance from the TSXV, the anticipated revocation of the cease trade order and the Company's continuous-disclosure intentions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including that the TSXV may not grant final acceptance of the Delisting on the anticipated timeline or at all, and that the Company may not complete its outstanding filings or obtain revocation of the cease trade order when anticipated or at all. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.For further information, please contact:FRX Innovations Inc.Marc Lebel, CEO+1 508 335 5215...Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Marc Lebel, CEO

FRX Innovations Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FRX INNOVATIONS INC. ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY DELISTING FROM THE NEX BOARD OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE News Provided By Garfinkle Biderman LLP November 26, 2026, 17:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.