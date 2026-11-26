MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Constitution Day launched a sharp attack on the Modi government over plans to convene a special parliamentary sitting to push through a Constitution amendment bill on delimitation, calling the move an "insult to and assault on the Constitution."

In a statement posted on social media on his X handle, the senior Congress leader traced the controversy back to April 2026, noting that the government made the Delimitation Bills public on the evening of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 before the legislation was defeated in Parliament on the night of April 17.

He argued that the Bills had met their "well-deserved fate" after failing to command consensus and the required constitutional threshold.“On the evening of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, 2026, the Modi Govt had made the Delimitation Bills public that met their well-deserved fate on the night of April 17, 2026,” he wrote.

Ramesh accused the ruling dispensation of spending "105 days of Operation Lotus" attempting to engineer numbers after that setback, alleging that the government is now announcing a special session in hopes of securing what he termed a "super-tainted two-thirds majority" to pass a Constitution amendment Bill.

“Now on Constitution Day, after 105 days of Operation Lotus, the Modi Govt announces a special session, hoping that it will get its super-tainted two-thirds majority to pass a Constitution amendment bill,” Ramesh further wrote.

Questioning the propriety of reviving the push on Constitution Day, he asked whether there could be a greater affront to the constitutional framework than attempting to force through such a measure by engineering parliamentary arithmetic.“Can there be a great insult to and assault on the Constitution?” he asked through his post.

The Congress has repeatedly contended that delimitation must not disadvantage states, particularly those in southern India, and has demanded transparent consultations with all political parties before any fresh proposal is brought forward.

On the other hand, the government has maintained that delimitation and related constitutional provisions-linked in public debate to expanding parliamentary strength and rolling out women's reservation-are necessary and has sought to reassure southern states regarding their representation.