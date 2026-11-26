MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 26 (IANS) A 22-year-old student of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication in Bhopal has accused a man living on the university campus of sexually assaulting her on the pretext of marriage, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ananddeep Singh Bhamra, was already married and allegedly promised to divorce his wife and marry the student.

Police have registered a rape case against him, but he has not been arrested so far. ACP Ankita Khatarkar told IANS that the student, who resides on the university campus, submitted a written complaint at Ratibad police station on Wednesday.

"In her complaint, she stated that a man living on the campus had been in a relationship with her for the past two to three years on the promise of marriage. The accused was already married but had assured her that he would divorce his wife and marry her," Khatarkar said.

According to police, the accused's wife and the victim's mother both work at the university, while the accused himself works at a coffee shop in the Kolar area of Bhopal.

According to the complaint, the student first met the accused on the university campus. Their acquaintance gradually developed into friendship and later into a relationship.

The student alleged that on August 27, the accused took her to his quarters on the campus and sexually assaulted her for the first time after promising to marry her.

He allegedly assured her that he would soon divorce his wife and marry her. She further alleged that the accused established physical relations with her on several occasions on the assurance of marriage. However, when she later insisted that he fulfil his promise, he refused to marry her.

Following this, the student approached Ratibad police station and lodged a complaint.

"Based on her written complaint and the subsequent investigation, an FIR for rape has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway," the ACP told IANS.

The case was registered late Wednesday night. Police said the accused had not been arrested so far.