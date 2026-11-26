MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to order a vigilance probe into alleged losses of about Rs 2,300 crore at the Coimbatore Corporation during the five years of the previous DMK government.

Citing a local fund audit report, she said the largest loss arose from the corporation's failure to revise property tax in line with a government order. In a statement, Srinivasan said the audit had put the loss on that count alone at Rs 1,194 crore, accounting for more than half the overall figure she cited for the civic body.

She said the government should establish who was responsible for the losses and take legal action against those involved. Property tax assessments for commercial establishments, factories and educational institutions were a separate source of lost revenue, according to Srinivasan.

She said the audit had attributed a further Rs 87.17 crore in losses to errors in the tax assessed on properties in those three categories. The corporation's failure to act against unauthorised buildings had cost it another Rs 274 crore, she said.

The BJP leader also cited losses of Rs 150 crore in solid waste management. Together, the four amounts she detailed in her statement, covering property tax, unauthorised construction and waste management, came to Rs 1,705.17 crore.

Srinivasan said the auditors had also flagged breaches of contract and instances in which the corporation failed to collect interest due to it. They had found discrepancies in the registration numbers recorded for vehicles used by the civic body, she added.

Her statement gave no separate figures for the losses associated with those findings. Describing the findings as evidence of mismanagement and corruption under the previous DMK government, Srinivasan questioned how much public money other local bodies across Tamil Nadu might have lost during the same period.

She said the scale of the losses alleged in Coimbatore warranted closer scrutiny of municipal finances elsewhere in the state. She also referred to allegations involving the use of artificial intelligence during the DMK's tenure as she criticised its handling of taxpayers' money.

Srinivasan asked the state government to entrust the Coimbatore inquiry to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. She said the investigation should identify the officials, contractors and any others responsible for the losses cited in the audit and urged the government to pursue strict legal action against them.