Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI): Tension prevailed at a restaurant in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, after a scuffle broke out between Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers on Constitution Day. The incident occurred when BRS leaders gathered at the restaurant to mark three years since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit in November 2023 and questioned the Congress government's promises regarding the provision of two lakh government jobs and the implementation of a job calendar.

The BRS workers, led by party leader Manne Krishank, reportedly organised a dinner programme featuring Rahul Gandhi's effigy to highlight what they described as the government's failure to fulfil its employment promises. Reacting to the incident, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) strongly condemned the alleged attack on the party's youth leaders, including Manne Krishank, Muthha Jaisimha, Jagan Patimeedi, Dinesh Chowdary, Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Harish Reddy. In a statement, KTR alleged that Congress workers attacked the peaceful gathering, describing the incident as an example of the ruling party's intolerance towards democratic dissent and attempts to silence opposition voices.

Questioning the rationale behind the attack, KTR asked whether organising a dinner programme featuring Rahul Gandhi's portrait to remind the government of its promise to provide two lakh jobs was wrong. He questioned whether opposition parties had lost their democratic right to hold the government accountable for its unfulfilled promises. KTR said the incident was particularly unfortunate as it occurred on Constitution Day, alleging that the Congress government's actions in Telangana reminded people of the Emergency-era rule under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He further alleged that a Rajya Sabha member had personally led the attack and mobilised his followers against the BRS leaders. He termed the incident reprehensible and said attacking people for peacefully questioning the government was a serious threat to democratic values. KTR held the State government responsible for the incident and demanded immediate and stringent action against those allegedly involved in the attack, including those who led it. He also urged the government to protect the democratic right of opposition parties to peacefully protest and question those in power. The incident has once again brought the Congress government's employment commitments and the right of opposition parties to hold the government accountable into focus. (ANI)