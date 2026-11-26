Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has offered her tributes on the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In her Instagram story, Priyanka wrote,“Remembering the lives lost and the heroes who gave everything on 26/11. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks.” Actor Bhumi Pednekkar also remembered the lost lives, adding,“Spent this morning along with our Hon. Chief Minister Shri @devendra_fadnavis ji, paying my respects to the bravehearts who laid down their lives defending our city, the innocent lives lost on that fateful day, and the survivors and families who continue to carry its scars. A heartfelt tribute to our @mumbaipolice, security forces and first responders - your bravery and courage would never be forgotten. 26/11 will forever remain etched in our memories.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

The actress, along with several other leaders, attended the memorial event marking the anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which several people, including security personnel, lost their lives. Pednekkar paid tribute to the security personnel by honouring them with floral garlands as a mark of respect and gratitude for their courage, dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding the nation during the terror attack in Mumbai. While talking to ANI, she said, "On 26/11, what happened wasn't just an attack on our city. It was an attack on the sovereignty of all of India. Platforms like this are so important because we need to be reminded of the sacrifice of our police officers, our first responders, those who lost their lives, and their families. India is never going to stand for hatred and terrorism. It will always remind us of the sacrifices made by our police officers and armed forces, and of the way the city keeps coming back time and again."

A few days prior to the 26/11 anniversary, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan remembered the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pahalgam terror attack and the recent Delhi blasts. He also paid tribute to the brave soldiers who were martyred in these attacks. Sharing a special message for the country's soldiers and security personnel, the actor recited a few lines about their courage and service to the nation.“My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks. Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country...,” Shah Rukh said.

“When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren't you ever afraid?”“Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it...Let us all take steps towards peace together. Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain...,” he added. This year marks 18 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai. Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. (ANI)