New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) was celebrated across the country on Thursday to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on 26th November, 1949. According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the occasion reminds us of the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution and our collective responsibility to uphold them. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs facilitated an online reading of the Preamble to the Constitution through the MyGov portal in 23 languages, comprising 22 Scheduled Languages and English. Citizens from across the country participated in the initiative by reading the Preamble, obtaining certificates and sharing them on social media. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs also observed Constitution Day at Parliament House, where officers and officials of the Ministry collectively read the Preamble at 11:00 AM under the leadership of the Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. The reading reaffirmed their commitment to the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. The Constitution Quiz was also organised by the Department of Youth Affairs through the MyGov and MyBharat portals from 18th to 26th November, 2026, to promote awareness about the Constitution, particularly among young people. Further, Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvad was organised across 786 districts in all 36 States and Union Territories from 24th to 26th November, 2026, to encourage youth participation and engagement. Various activities were organised by Ministries and Departments of the Government of India, State and Union Territory Governments, educational institutions and other organisations. These included reading of the Preamble, seminars, quizzes, essay and debate competitions, cultural programmes and awareness campaigns. Constitution Day provides an opportunity to remember the contribution of the makers of the Constitution, particularly Bharat Ratna Dr. BR Ambedkar, Chairman of the Drafting Committee, and to renew our commitment to the ideals of the Constitution. The celebrations reaffirmed the importance of constitutional values, responsible citizenship and active participation in strengthening India's democracy. (ANI)

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