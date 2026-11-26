MENAFN - IANS) Kampala, Nov 26 (IANS) Uganda's two-time Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei says he is confident of improving his time at the Shanghai Marathon on December 6. The 30th edition of the race will start at the Bund Bull in Shanghai's Huangpu District and feature several top distance runners.

"I have prepared well, and my body feels good ahead of the Shanghai Marathon. I am confident of performing well and improving on my times," Cheptegei told Xinhua on Thursday.

Cheptegei, who won bronze at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Denmark in September, said he expected tough competition in Shanghai. "I am always encouraged by challenges in running, and I believe facing them often builds a positive mindset," he said.

Cheptegei opened his 2026 season with a win at the Dubai Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates and followed it with a victory at the Absa Run Your City Durban 10K in South Africa. He later finished 12th at the London Marathon in 2 hours, 6 minutes and 39 seconds.

Cheptegei, a multiple world champion and world record holder, won Olympic gold in the men's 5,000 meters at Tokyo 2020 and the men's 10,000 meters at Paris 2024.

Started in 1996, the Shanghai Marathon is categorised as a Platinum Label Road Race by World Athletics.

In addition to the marathon, the Shanghai Marathon offers a 10K run and a mini marathon of 5.5 km (3.4 mi) in length. All three races begin at the Bund Bull, but the mini marathon ends at the Shanghai Exhibition Centre while the 10K ends at Fuxing Park.

The men's course record was set in 2023 by Kenya's Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba with a time of 2:05:35 hours and Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke the women's record in 2025 with 2:16:36 hours.

Stephen Mokoka of South Africa has won the title four times, while Milkesa Mengesha of Ethiopia is the defending champion, having won the title in 2025.

The men's course record of 2:05:35 hours was set in 2023 by Kenya's Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba, while Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke the women's record in 2025 with 2:16:36 hours.