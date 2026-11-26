MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– In just under one week, senior procurement leaders from across the United States will sit down together in Philadelphia for an evening of candid, off-the-record conversation about the decisions keeping them up at night. Procurement Magazine, part of the BizClik Media Group, and Jaggaer will host an exclusive executive dinner on Wednesday 2 December 2026 at Bank & Bourbon, bringing together VP and director-level procurement and sourcing leaders from non-competing US organisations.

With tariff disruption, sourcing vulnerabilities and economic volatility putting US manufacturing and transportation supply chains under sustained pressure, the dinner offers something rarely found at large industry events: a private room, a trusted peer group and the freedom to speak openly about what is and isn't working.

Why the conversation happens around a table, not on a stage

With manufacturers among the hardest hit by tariff disruption and sourcing volatility, the evening's discussion will draw heavily on the manufacturing perspective. Jasmin Jesson, Editor of Manufacturing Magazine, said: "Conferences are great, but people don't always say what they really think on a stage, especially about tariffs or sourcing decisions they're still working through. At this dinner, you're sat with people making exactly the same choices as you, so you can be honest about what's working and what isn't."

Aaron McMillan, Senior Editor of Procurement Magazine adds: "Some of the best conversations I've had in my role have been at these executive dinners. Leaders are open about the challenges they're facing and how they're overcoming them. With rising costs and tariff changes putting pressure on teams, these evenings are a valuable chance to hear how procurement leaders are responding.”

Senior procurement leaders interested in attending can request a seat here.

The questions shaping procurement in 2027

Over dinner, attendees will tackle the trade challenges reshaping procurement priorities, including:



Rethinking domestic sourcing: examining the opportunities and limitations of US sourcing alternatives for manufacturing and transportation, and what domestic substitution can realistically achieve.

Building resilience under pressure: strengthening sourcing resilience through supply chain diversification while maintaining cost efficiency amid ongoing disruption.

Preparing for what comes next: navigating the evolving tariff landscape, exploring potential scenarios and considering how procurement teams can stay ahead of policy shifts. The role of AI and transformation: how technology can support faster, better-informed decision-making under uncertainty.

More than a dinner

The real value is in the room. Attendees will join a peer network of VP and director-level procurement leaders, exchanging challenges and success stories that can sharpen their procurement roadmaps for a world of supply chain disruption and volatile markets.

The event is part of BizClik's Private Collection, a series of exclusive networking experiences for senior executives across key industries.

Final places available

Attendance is strictly by invitation, and limited seats are available. Procurement executives who would like to join the conversation are encouraged to request an invitatio as soon as possible.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

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About Procurement Magazine

Procurement Magazine connects the leading procurement executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the procurement community.

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