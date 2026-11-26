Dustin Reed Terry Introduces NYLA Miami, A Curated Editorial Guide To Dining, Real Estate, And Travel Across New York, Los Angeles, And Miami
Structured into three dedicated sections: Eat and Drink, Live and Invest, and Travel and Scene. NYLA Miami covers neighborhoods ranging from Tribeca and Holmby Hills to Coconut Grove. At launch, its editorial lineup includes local dining reviews alongside cultural and seasonal features such as a history of sushi in Los Angeles and a guide to Miami's stone crab season.
NYLA Miami launches as the fourth publication in Terry's independent media network, following his decision to step back from a $2.7 million Veterans Affairs shuttle contract bid with his Gainesville transportation company to focus on digital publishing full-time. Alongside NYLA Miami, the network includes three distinct editorial and data-driven platforms:
- Saint Petersburg Magazine MeatRecalls.com TheColdCases.com
Terry brings a multidisciplinary background to the network, having served as a U.S. Air Force veteran, earned a master's degree in psychology, worked in cybersecurity and crisis intervention mental health screening, and began his journalism career reporting for the Stigler News-Sentinel in Oklahoma from 2010 to 2013.
About NYLA Miami
NYLA Miami is an editorial guide to New York, Los Angeles, and Miami covering where to eat, live, invest, and travel in each city. Organized into three sections, Eat and Drink, Live and Invest, and Travel and Scene, the site publishes restaurant reviews, neighborhood guides, and real estate coverage. Operated by journalist and publisher Dustin Reed Terry, more information is available at nylamiami.com.
About Dustin Reed Terry
Dustin Reed Terry is an independent journalist and publisher based in Gainesville, Florida. He is the founder of TheColdCases.com and operates Saint Petersburg Magazine, MeatRecalls.com, and NYLA Miami.
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Essentras Media Relations
Essentras LLC
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NYLA Miami
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