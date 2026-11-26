Terry brings a multidisciplinary background to the network, having served as a U.S. Air Force veteran, earned a master's degree in psychology, worked in cybersecurity and crisis intervention mental health screening, and began his journalism career reporting for the Stigler News-Sentinel in Oklahoma from 2010 to 2013.

About NYLA Miami

NYLA Miami is an editorial guide to New York, Los Angeles, and Miami covering where to eat, live, invest, and travel in each city. Organized into three sections, Eat and Drink, Live and Invest, and Travel and Scene, the site publishes restaurant reviews, neighborhood guides, and real estate coverage. Operated by journalist and publisher Dustin Reed Terry, more information is available at nylamiami.com.

About Dustin Reed Terry

Dustin Reed Terry is an independent journalist and publisher based in Gainesville, Florida. He is the founder of TheColdCases.com and operates Saint Petersburg Magazine, MeatRecalls.com, and NYLA Miami.

Media Contact

Essentras Media Relations

Essentras LLC

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NYLA Miami