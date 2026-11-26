Diamide Insecticide Market

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The Business Research Company's Diamide Insecticide Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The diamide insecticide market has witnessed impressive growth over recent years, reflecting rising agricultural demands and evolving pest management needs. As farming practices intensify and crop protection becomes more critical, this market is expected to continue its dynamic expansion. Let's explore the current market size, key forces driving growth, notable industry players, emerging trends, and regional developments shaping the future of diamide insecticides.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Diamide Insecticide Market

The market for diamide insecticides has experienced robust growth, increasing from $2.92 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $3.21 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This expansion during the historical period is mainly driven by escalating crop losses caused by lepidopteran pests, a surging need for effective pest control solutions, the shift towards selective insecticide modes of action, the expansion of high-value crop farming, and the overarching demand for enhanced agricultural productivity.

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Looking ahead, the diamide insecticide market is expected to sustain a strong upward trajectory, projected to reach $4.58 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.3%. The forecasted growth is fueled by increasing demand for targeted pest management strategies, intensified crop protection needs due to more intensive farming, wider adoption of sophisticated insecticide formulations, greater focus on managing insecticide resistance, and the growing application of diamide products across a variety of crop types. Key trends during this period include advancing selective diamide formulations, using these insecticides for resistance management, rising demand for broad-spectrum crop protection, expanded use of seed treatment methods, and ongoing development of next-generation diamide molecules.

The Rising Food Demand as a Catalyst for Diamide Insecticide Market Growth

One of the primary factors propelling the diamide insecticide market is the growing global need for food. Population growth is steadily increasing worldwide, which heightens the demand for food to meet the nutritional needs of a larger population. This rising food requirement encourages farmers to boost crop yields and safeguard harvests against insect pests, leading to greater use of efficient crop protection products like diamide insecticides.

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For example, the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service (USDA ERS) reported that in June 2026, U.S. consumers, businesses, and government bodies spent $2.51 trillion on food in 2025 (inflation-adjusted to 2025 dollars), up from $2.49 trillion in 2024. This increase in real food expenditure highlights a continuing growth in demand for food, which in turn supports the expanding diamide insecticide market.

Key Segments Defining the Diamide Insecticide Market Breakdown

This report categorizes the diamide insecticide market into several important segments:

1) By Type: Broflanilide, Chlorantraniliprole, Cyantraniliprole, Cyclaniliprole, Cyhalodiamide, and Other Types

2) By Crop Type: Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds and Pulses, and Other Crop Types

3) By Pest Type: Lepidopteran Pests, Coleopteran Pests, Hemipteran Pests, and Other Pest Types

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Agricultural Retailers and Dealers, Distributors and Wholesalers, and E-commerce Platforms

5) By Application Method: Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Application, Chemigation, and Other Application Methods

There are also detailed subcategories such as:

- Broflanilide types including Technical Grade, Suspension Concentrate, Wettable Powder, and Water Dispersible Granule

- Chlorantraniliprole formulations like Technical Grade, Suspension Concentrate, Water Dispersible Granule, and Seed Treatment

- Cyantraniliprole forms including Technical Grade, Suspension Concentrate, Oil Dispersion, and Seed Treatment

- Cyclaniliprole grades including Technical, Suspension Concentrate, and Water Dispersible Granule

- Cyhalodiamide types including Technical Grade, Suspension Concentrate, and Wettable Powder

- Other types consist of Flubendiamide, Tetrachlorantraniliprole, and experimental diamide molecules

Innovations and Next-Generation Solutions Influencing the Diamide Insecticide Market

Market leaders are actively working on developing innovative insecticidal chemistries designed to enhance pest control effectiveness, provide more targeted action against resistant pests, and promote sustainable farming practices. These next-generation insecticides offer improved biological performance, higher selectivity, and safer environmental profiles compared to conventional options.

For example, in May 2026, Metisa Biotechnology Co. Ltd., based in China, received ISO 1750 certification for cyanoflanilide, a next-generation meta-diamide insecticide. This new product delivers improved pest management capabilities, targeted insect activity, and potential resistance management support. The certification enables broader access to advanced crop protection solutions that align with the industry's push toward innovative and sustainable agricultural technologies.

Regional Dynamics Shaping Market Expansion in the Diamide Insecticide Sector

As of 2025, North America held the largest share of the global diamide insecticide market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to lead in growth rates over the coming years. The market report examines various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa to provide a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Influential Players Driving Progress in the Diamide Insecticide Industry

Several prominent companies play critical roles in advancing the diamide insecticide market. These include Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Corteva Agriscience Inc., FMC Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., UPL Limited, Mitsui Chemicals Crop & Life Solutions Inc., Nissan Chemical Corporation, Nufarm Limited, PI Industries Limited, Rallis India Limited, Coromandel International Limited, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., Nihon Nohyaku Co. Ltd., Dhanuka Agritech Limited, Best Agrolife Limited, Insecticides (India) Limited, Crystal Crop Protection Limited, Meghmani Organics Limited, Gharda Chemicals Limited, Indofil Industries Limited, Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited, Parijat Industries Pvt. Ltd., and HPM Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. These companies are instrumental in driving innovation, expanding product availability, and supporting sustainable crop protection worldwide.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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Comprehensive Diamide Insecticide Market Report Covers Forecasts, Innovations And Industry Outlook News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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