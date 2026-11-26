Corrosion Monitoring Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Corrosion Monitoring Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The corrosion monitoring market has witnessed significant evolution recently, fueled by the increasing need to safeguard critical infrastructure and industrial assets. As industries across the globe focus on maintaining asset integrity and minimizing operational disruptions, the demand for advanced corrosion monitoring solutions continues to gain momentum. Let's delve into the current market size, growth drivers, leading segments, emerging trends, and key players shaping this sector.

Recent Growth Patterns and Projections for the Corrosion Monitoring Market

The corrosion monitoring market has experienced rapid expansion over the past few years. Valued at $0.38 billion in 2025, the market is anticipated to reach $0.42 billion in 2026, growing at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This growth during the historical period is largely driven by factors such as aging pipeline and industrial infrastructures, stricter safety and asset integrity regulations, an uptick in corrosion-related equipment failures, increased spending on maintenance and inspection, as well as the ongoing development of oil and gas infrastructure.

Download a free sample of the corrosion monitoring market report:



Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to maintain a robust growth trajectory, expected to reach $0.64 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2%. The growth during this forecast period is supported by heightened demand for predictive corrosion management, expanded use of remote and unmanned asset inspection technologies, growing adoption of sophisticated corrosion sensors, greater integration of corrosion monitoring within digital asset management frameworks, and an increasing preference for continuous corrosion monitoring in critical infrastructures. Key trends shaping the future market include real-time corrosion monitoring, remote inspection capabilities, predictive analytics for corrosion and remaining-life assessments, advanced non-destructive testing technologies, multi-parameter sensing integration, and a rise in portable and field-based corrosion monitoring solutions.

Renewable Energy Investments as a Catalyst in the Corrosion Monitoring Market

One of the significant growth drivers for the corrosion monitoring market is the surge in investments directed toward renewable energy infrastructure. These investments focus on the development, expansion, and modernization of renewable energy assets such as offshore wind farms, solar power plants, hydropower facilities, and the accompanying transmission networks. The acceleration of clean energy projects by governments and private investors aims to enhance energy security and meet decarbonization goals.

View the full corrosion monitoring market report:



As renewable energy systems often involve metal-intensive structures exposed to harsh environments, there is a growing requirement for advanced corrosion monitoring solutions to ensure long-term safety, reliability, and performance. For example, in March 2026, the Renewable Energy Institute from the UK reported that U.S. clean energy investments hit a record $378 billion, marking a 3.5% increase from 2024. This rise in renewable infrastructure spending is a key factor propelling demand within the corrosion monitoring market.

Technological and Operational Drivers Boosting Corrosion Monitoring Demand

The increasing frequency of corrosion-related equipment failures has prompted industries to allocate more resources toward maintenance and inspection activities. This trend is driving demand for more effective corrosion monitoring systems capable of providing timely and accurate data to prevent costly downtime.

Moreover, the expanding oil and gas infrastructure worldwide continues to require diligent corrosion management to uphold asset integrity. Regulatory pressures mandating stringent safety and environmental standards also play a vital role in pushing companies to adopt advanced corrosion monitoring technologies.

Breaking Down the Corrosion Monitoring Market by Key Segments

This market is categorized across various dimensions, including:

1) Component Type: Hardware; Software and Analytics Platforms; Services

2) Technology: Internet of Things (IoT) Based Corrosion Monitoring; Wireless Corrosion Monitoring; Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Corrosion Monitoring

3) Deployment Mode: Online Real-Time Monitoring; Periodic Monitoring; Portable Monitoring

4) Application: Internal Corrosion Monitoring; External Corrosion Monitoring; Pipeline Corrosion Monitoring

5) Industry Vertical: Oil and Gas; Chemical and Petrochemical; Power Generation

Within hardware, subsegments include corrosion sensors, probes, ultrasonic thickness measurement devices, electrochemical monitoring devices, data acquisition units, wireless sensor nodes, transmitters and communication modules, and monitoring controllers. Software and analytics platforms cover cloud-based monitoring platforms, data visualization and reporting software, and predictive analytics tools. Service categories encompass installation and commissioning, inspection and assessment, calibration and maintenance, consulting and engineering, as well as data analysis and reporting.

Innovations Opening New Frontiers in Corrosion Monitoring Technologies

Leading companies in the corrosion monitoring space are increasingly focusing on advanced non-intrusive systems to improve asset integrity management. One such innovation is subsea corrosion-erosion monitoring (CEM) technology, which employs ultrasonic sensors to continuously track pipeline wall thickness and detect corrosion and erosion without halting operations.

An example of this is ClampOn AS, a Norway-based sensor technology firm, which in February 2025 announced the deployment of its subsea CEM solutions for a major South American project. This system facilitates ongoing, real-time monitoring of pipeline conditions, allowing for early corrosion detection and proactive maintenance scheduling. This emphasis on non-intrusive, real-time monitoring reflects a broader industry shift toward enhancing offshore operational efficiency and minimizing downtime.

Regional Market Outlook: Growth Hotspots in Corrosion Monitoring

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global corrosion monitoring market, establishing its position as a key regional player. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by expanding industrialization and infrastructure development. Other regions covered in market analyses include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on market dynamics.

Key Market Players Driving Innovation and Expansion in Corrosion Monitoring

The corrosion monitoring industry features several prominent corporations spearheading growth and innovation. Notable companies include Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Baker Hughes Company, MISTRAS Group Inc., SGS SA, Aegion Corporation, Cosasco Inc., ClampOn AS, MetriCorr ApS, M.C. Miller Co. Inc., Guided Ultrasonics Limited, BAC Corrosion Control Limited, Cygnus Instruments Ltd., Inductosense Ltd., Corr Instruments LLC, Caproco International Limited, Alabama Specialty Products Inc., Ionix Advanced Technologies Ltd., KTA-Tator Inc., Tinker & Rasor Inc., Cathodic Protection Co. Limited, KorosiSpec Ltd., DuraMon AG, Crystal Industrial Syndicate Private Limited, Cortest Inc., and Rustred Specialised Products Pty Ltd. These organizations continuously develop cutting-edge solutions to meet evolving market demands, ensuring ongoing progress in corrosion monitoring technologies.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Corrosion Monitoring Market Size To Reach $0.64Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 11.2% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.