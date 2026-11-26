SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ashutosh Das, a Healthcare Business Strategy and Product Leader at Elevance Health, was bestowed with the Elevance Health's Q4 2025 Health Solutions HSO Operational Excellence Award for his role in developing an AI-based tool which helps to facilitate faster and more efficient health plan group set up.The tool helps simplify the process of setting up commercial health plans and their pricing. Das led the entire effort from the concept through implementation of the tool. This tool benefited from Das' knowledge in health plan operations and product development. It is an AI-based application of the administrative process that links together decision making concerning health plan benefits and pricing and the set-up process for new commercial groups.The recognition comes as part of a larger initiative to enhance the reliability of daily health care administration. Das has over 15 years of experience across health plan operations, pricing, claims processing and digital products and has supported teams in replacing manual processes with consistent systems.In addition, Das is one of the leaders for the operations workstream within the Strategic Provider System (SPS), an enterprise initiative for consolidation of information regarding healthcare providers from multiple platforms. This initiative was developed before Das joined the team; however, Das collaborates with others to refine provider records and improve claims processing.He processes healthcare data to inform decision-making, identify cost-saving opportunities and increase the quality of service for members of a health plan. He advocates using AI to bring tangible benefits while safeguarding privacy, complying with standards, and ensuring individuals are held accountable for the use of AI.Das delivered a keynote at Nebraska in 2025 on reducing AI waste through effective governance. Honors include Elevance Health's Q1 2024 Operational Excellence Award, its 2025 Digital Learning Challenge recognition, the Enterprise Excellence Impact Award, and Anthem's Value in Action 'A' Awards (2018 and 2019). In his previous work, he worked on a concept for identification of blood groups without needles, which was recognized by the Indian Institute of Science as a patentable invention.A Santa Clarita native, Das works in Woodland Hills. He holds a master's degree in Biological Sciences Engineering from Florida Institute of Technology and completed the AI in Health Care program at Harvard Medical School. In addition to his professional duties, he is also a Co-Lead of CRY America's Los Angeles Action Center and is the Volunteer of the Year for 2025-2026.LinkedIn:

Ashotoush Dharam

Independent Researcher

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Ashutosh Das Recognized for Using AI to Digitize Health Plan Operations News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 26, 2026, 17:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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