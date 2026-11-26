Tree as a bundle of fibers

From a LiDAR or iPhone scan, TAPE shows where stress builds up in a tree, where it is likely to fail, and how pruning would change it.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fibre-strand modelling, finite elements and orthotropic wood bring the behaviour of real trees, not just their shape, into practical assessment

5 November 2026: Researchers showed decades ago that wind-induced stress varies along a tree. Computing wind-induced stresses along five black cherry trees, Niklas and Spatz (2000, Trees 14: 230–237) found that stress varied by roughly an order of magnitude between parts of the same tree, depending on that tree's geometry. Practical assessment, though, has mostly reduced trees to a single tube or a single cross-section. TAPE (Tree Advanced Physics Engine), released 5 November 2026 by Adbian, a frontier tree-biomechanics lab, is, to Adbian's knowledge, the first commercially available tool to compute the stress distribution across the whole measured tree, trunk and main branches together, instead of a single cross-section, and moves practical tree biomechanics to a new level of physical detail.

TAPE was presented in a live demo at Adbinar 08: The Limits of Tree Biomechanics, and What Comes Next (5 November 2026). The webinar opened with the first author of that study, Prof. Karl J. Niklas, Liberty Hyde Bailey Professor Emeritus of Plant Biology at Cornell University and author of Plant Biomechanics, whose lesson "Wind and Gravity: How Trees Stand Up" returned to the first principles of how trees resist wind and gravity (watch from 3:10: ). It also featured Dr. Andrea Krupková (Adbian) on the current limits of practical tree biomechanics, and Prof. Bedřich Beneš (Purdue University) on reconstructing real trees as digital models.

How TAPE models a tree

A hybrid strand- and element-based approach. The tree is reconstructed using programmable strand and finite element methods, with thousands of elements assigned their own material properties and physical behaviour. This allows complex shapes, cavities, branch unions and multi-stem structures to be represented, while capturing how forces are distributed throughout the tree.

Orthotropic wood. Wood is modelled as behaving differently along and across the grain. "That's probably not a surprise to anyone who has ever chopped wood," Kolarik said. This allows bending, shear and torsion stresses to be calculated.

AI-assisted reconstruction. Separate AI models assign the point cloud to individual branches, separate wood from leaves, and infer the hidden sides of trunks and branches that single-side vehicle scans miss.

Honest about the frontier

Kolarik argues that the field has not yet reached a true digital twin in the physics sense. He defines one as "a computer model that mirrors the physical structure, biological state, environmental context and behaviour", and says the behaviour part is still missing. "We are definitely not claiming that we've solved tree physics," he said. "We are just moving on the axis." TAPE does not yet model the dynamic response of the crown, but Kolarik said Adbian is "very confident that this is the right platform to be able to do that in the future."

A call to the research community

The biggest bottleneck, Kolarik said, is data on species-specific green-wood material properties. TAPE currently uses nine independent material variables. "If you are a researcher looking for a new topic, measuring green wood on different species is probably the most consequential research you can do right now in tree reconstruction."

Adbian's work on tree modelling includes a research collaboration with Prof. Bedřich Beneš of Purdue University. "We are deploying it with first customers, validating it in the field, validating it with universities," Kolarik said. "So you can expect to hear a lot more about this."

The project was supported by the Czech state budget through the Ministry of Industry and Trade under the TWIST programme.

Availability: TAPE is available now to Adbian subscribers on request, with broad release in Q1 2027.

Book a demo:

Watch Prof. Karl Niklas, "Wind and Gravity: How Trees Stand Up" (from 3:10):

Watch the TAPE presentation (from 1:08:00):

Website:

About Adbian

Adbian (adbian) is an international, research-driven tree-biomechanics company and research-driven tree-biomechanics lab, turning 3D scan geometry into load capacity, safety factor and failure location. Its research team is led by Dr. Andrea Krupková (PhD in tree biomechanics, Mendel University). More than 900 registered experts in 14 countries use Adbian.

Ondrej Kolarik

ARBO Technologies s.r.o.

+1 646-457-3677

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Adbian Unveils TAPE, a Physics-Based Digital Twin of an Entire Tree News Provided By ARBO Technologies s.r.o. November 26, 2026, 17:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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