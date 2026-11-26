MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) The Maharashtra unit of the Indian National Congress on Thursday organised a 'Save the Constitution' rally in Thane and criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and in the state over constitutional rights and law and order.

Addressing the gathering, AICC Maharashtra in-charge Sirivella Prasad alleged that the PM Modi-Shah government is working to dismantle the Constitution and strip citizens of their fundamental rights, including freedom of expression, equality, and voting rights.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution is in danger today, and saving it is the need of the hour," he stated.

State Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal criticised the BJP's recent constitutional outreach, calling their affection for the Constitution "feigned". Referring to historical correspondence from the era of the Constituent Assembly, Sapkal claimed that the BJP's ideological predecessors had advocated for the Manusmriti over a modern constitution.

He argued that it was ironic for a party in power to hold rallies claiming to protect democracy while allegedly undermining constitutional norms over the past 13 years.

Sapkal also targeted Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over a recent assault inside a court premises in Pune. Questioning the state's law and order situation, Sapkal asked whether Pune was being turned into a "Koyta city" (referring to machete-related street crime).

He stated that criminals no longer feared the law due to the lack of a full-time, capable Home Minister, and demanded Fadnavis's resignation on moral grounds.

Senior Congress leaders echoed these concerns, linking the choice of Thane as the rally's venue to the political developments in Maharashtra over the past few years.

Congress Group Leader in the Legislative Council, Satej Patil, stated that the rally was intentionally launched from Thane, alleging that "democracy was murdered" there three to four years ago during the state's political split.

He further accused the BJP of "vote theft" and usurping power in local bodies like the Gokul cooperative dairy union, urging workers to fight to preserve the progressive legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule, and Ambedkar.

CWC Member & Former Minister Balasaheb Thorat remarked that the Constitution embodies the values of saints, equality, and fraternity, which he claimed are currently under threat.

He stated that the Congress has taken to the streets to stop the alleged "theft of votes and governments."

Former minister Naseem Khan asserted that while the BJP government has been trampling on the rights of diverse castes, religions, and languages for 13 years, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi are leading the fight to safeguard the Constitution.