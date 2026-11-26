MENAFN - IANS) Mandla, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Minister and Mandla MP Faggan Singh Kulaste has strongly criticised senior IAS officer Laxman Singh Markam over his remarks on the lack of development in Mandla, accusing him of making politically motivated statements and tarnishing the image of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Kulaste said it was inappropriate for a senior government official posted in the Chief Minister's Office to make such remarks and announced that he would raise the issue with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

"It is regrettable that a bureaucrat comes to Mandla and suggests that certain types of bureaucrats are not needed there, even if they belong to a tribal community. An official posted in the Chief Minister's Office is behaving like members of the Congress party," Kulaste told reporters.

Questioning the officer's role, the Union Minister said, "What is this officer doing by sitting in the Chief Minister's Office? He is tarnishing the government's image. This is shameful."

Kulaste said he would meet the Chief Minister and bring the officer's remarks to his notice, adding that such statements by a senior official were inappropriate and could damage the government's image.

The controversy follows Markam's two-day visit to Mandla, during which he raised concerns over the district's development and called for greater investment in education, healthcare and employment generation.

Markam, an Additional Commissioner posted in the Chief Minister's Office, said on Thursday that Mandla had missed important opportunities for development despite having considerable potential.

He said he had studied the district's development over the past 40 years and found that substantial funds allocated under tribal welfare programmes had not translated into permanent institutions or adequate employment opportunities that could benefit future generations.

Pointing to gaps in educational and healthcare infrastructure, Markam said districts such as Shahdol, Balaghat, Seoni and Chhindwara have medical colleges, while Mandla still lacks one.

Markam said Mandla had considerable potential in forest resources, organic farming, mushroom cultivation, fisheries and tourism, but these sectors had not been adequately developed to create local employment.

With a population of around 12 lakh, nearly 85 per cent of whom live in rural areas, the district needs a development model that can generate jobs locally and prevent migration, he said.

He said the vision of a developed India must also include a developed Mandla and estimated that the district would require an investment of at least Rs 5,000 crore to join the mainstream of development.

Citing the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University at Amarkantak, Markam said a similar institution in Mandla could have created better educational opportunities for local youth. He urged elected representatives to raise the district's concerns strongly in Parliament and the state Assembly.

During his visit, Markam also conducted surprise inspections of several hostels and said a report on the findings would be submitted directly to the Chief Minister, with a copy to the district collector.