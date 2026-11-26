MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay a day-long visit to Kolkata on November 30 to attend a 'Samvidhan Gaurav' programme organised by the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

India's Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, and is commemorated annually on this date as Constitution Day across government institutions and political parties.

To mark the occasion, the BJP is observing a week-long 'Samvidhan Gaurav' campaign, which kicked off in West Bengal on Thursday.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Shamik Bhattacharya, and several senior state leaders participated in Constitution Day events across the state during the day.

While neither the state government nor the West Bengal BJP has issued an official itinerary, a state committee member confirmed that Shah's office in New Delhi has given the green signal for his November 30 visit.

“After participating in the 'Samvidhan Gaurav' programme at the National Library in Kolkata on November 30, he will return to New Delhi the same day,” the state committee member said.

Shah last visited West Bengal on a two-day trip in October during the Durga Puja festival.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, speaking at a Constitution Day event on the West Bengal Assembly premises, Adhikari asserted that opposition parties have“no moral right” to observe Constitution Day, alleging that many of them had failed to uphold constitutional values in the past.