MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 26 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed district collectors and officials of various departments to expedite the resolution of citizens' grievances, including land disputes, illegal encroachments, sewage problems and delays in handing over possession of government-approved plots, during the 'November 2026 State-level SWAGAT' programme.

More than 240 applicants personally attended the Chief Minister's Office to submit their grievances during the programme.

Across the state, authorities initiated necessary action on more than 4,122 representations received through State, district and taluka-level SWAGAT programmes.

These included 1,733 representations at the district level and 2,149 at the taluka level, in addition to those received during the State-level programme.

Taking up individual cases, Patel directed the Rajkot district administration to complete the necessary formalities and hand over possession of a plot, along with its allotment certificate, to an applicant from Atkot village in Jasdan taluka.

The applicant had approached the Chief Minister seeking possession of a plot approved in favour of his father. In another case from Rajkot district, the Chief Minister directed the Industries and Mines Department to ensure that a private limited company in Kuwadva village receives its pending government subsidy within one month.

For a farmer from Sagwadi village in Sihor taluka of Bhavnagar district, who had sought allotment of a village-site plot, Patel instructed the district collector to arrange a plot in a neighbouring village wherever one was available.

The Chief Minister also directed the Amreli district collector to immediately remove illegal encroachments in Lunidhar village of Kunkavav-Vadia taluka.

He further instructed that an FIR be registered against the person responsible if the encroachment was repeated.

Addressing a farmer's complaint about sewage water accumulating on agricultural land within the Kadi Municipality area of Mehsana district, Patel directed the Gujarat Urban Development Company (GUDC) to make arrangements to prevent the discharge from stagnating on farmland and complete the required sewerage pipeline work at the earliest.

In Morbi district, a representation was made over the use of private land for a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) road alignment without following the prescribed legal procedure.

The Chief Minister instructed the Roads and Buildings Department to initiate the necessary legal proceedings to return the applicant's land.

He also took up a complaint from an Ahmedabad resident who alleged that others had illegally occupied his house by intimidating and threatening him.

Patel directed the district collector and police commissioner to take immediate steps to remove the illegal occupants and restore possession of the house to the applicant.

The beautification of Tandlaja Lake in Vadodara was another issue raised during the programme.

Taking note of complaints about polluted water entering the lake, the Chief Minister instructed the municipal commissioner to lay pipelines and establish an appropriate disposal system to prevent sewage from flowing into the water body.

He also directed the authorities to replace the old main sewer line and complete the lake's beautification work at the earliest.

Patel asked district collectors and officials of the concerned departments to deal with public representations positively and ensure that grievances were resolved within stipulated timelines.

The SWAGAT (State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) programme was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a technology-based mechanism for addressing public grievances.

The state-level programme provides citizens an opportunity to bring their complaints directly to the Chief Minister, while district and taluka-level programmes address grievances at local administrative levels.

Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr Vikrant Pandey; Officers on Special Duty, Dheeraj Parekh and Rakesh Vyas; secretaries of the concerned departments and senior officials attended the programme in Gandhinagar.

District collectors participated through video conferencing.