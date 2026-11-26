A 15-year-old Class 11 student who went missing from Uttar Pradesh's Basti district along with a school teacher has been reunited with his parents. Police traced the minor and the teacher to a hotel in Lucknow with the help of the Special Operations Group (SOG). After being recovered, the student was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). On November 25, the CWC chairman handed him over to his parents after completing the required legal formalities, according to a report by Jagran.

The teacher, identified as Rupali, had been accused by the boy's father of taking his minor son away. Police had registered a case of kidnapping and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with other relevant provisions. The allegations against the teacher are part of the ongoing investigation.

Student And Teacher Traced To Lucknow Hotel

The case began after the student went missing from Lodhwa village in the Kaptanganj police station area of Basti district. He is the son of the private school's manager and was studying in Class 11 at the same institution.

According to the complaint filed by his father, Rupali had been teaching at the school for around a year. The father alleged that she took the boy away at around 7 am on a Monday.

The family began searching for the student after discovering that he was missing. They reportedly received information from one of his classmates that the teacher had taken him with her. The father then approached Kaptanganj police station and submitted a written complaint.

Police Use Mobile Location To Trace Them

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against the teacher under kidnapping and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.

During the investigation, police used mobile phone location details to trace the student and the teacher. With assistance from the SOG, a police team located both of them at a hotel in Lucknow and recovered the minor.

The student was subsequently presented before the Child Welfare Committee, which is responsible for addressing matters concerning the care and protection of children.

CWC Hands Student Over To Parents

Following the recovery, the student remained under the CWC's consideration while the required legal procedure was completed.

On November 25, the CWC chairman handed the boy over to his parents. The decision brought relief to the family, which had been searching for him since his disappearance.

The student's return to his parents is the latest development in the case. The circumstances in which he left Basti with the teacher, and the allegations made by his father, remain matters for the police investigation.

Investigation Into Teacher's Role Continues

The case has drawn attention to the safety of minors and the responsibilities of school staff.

Police had registered the case on the basis of the father's complaint and traced the two to Lucknow. Further details about the investigation and any subsequent legal action against the teacher are awaited.