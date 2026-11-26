MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Havila Kystruten (HKY) delivered continued strong commercial growth in the third quarter of 2026, with EBITDA up 36% adjusted for non-recurring items in the comparative quarter. Operating revenues excluding the government contract increased by 14% year-over-year. Reported EBITDA was MNOK 178, compared to MNOK 283 in Q3 2025, which included non-recurring income of MNOK 152. Of this, MNOK 146 was contractual revenue following a review of the calculation basis for the coastal route contract, and MNOK 6 was a final settlement in relation to the construction of the vessels. The EBITDA margin was 31%, compared to 44% in the same period last year. Profit for the period was MNOK 187, compared to a loss of MNOK 572 in Q3 2025.

Revenue Growth and Operational Performance

Total operating revenues were MNOK 578 in Q3 2026, compared to MNOK 649 in Q3 2025. The decrease reflects the non-recurring income in the comparative quarter. Adjusted for these items, total operating revenues increased by 16%, and operating revenues excluding the government contract rose by 14% to MNOK 473.

Ticket revenue grew by 11% to MNOK 376, driven by an 11% increase in ACR to NOK 6,800 and higher passenger volumes. Onboard revenue grew by 25% to MNOK 93. Onboard revenue per passenger night increased by 11% to NOK 840. Contractual revenues were MNOK 103, compared to MNOK 227 in Q3 2025.

Occupancy across the fleet improved to 84% (up from 80% in Q3 2025), and the cabin factor increased from 1.89 to 1.91, reflecting a 5% increase in passenger nights to 103,950. Operational efficiency across the fleet remained very high, with 100% uptime recorded during the quarter.

Cost Structure and Expense Drivers

Total operating expenses increased by 9% year-over-year to MNOK 400. Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) rose by 16% to MNOK 70, driven by higher passenger volumes and onboard sales, as well as general price inflation. Payroll and personnel expenses increased by 3% to MNOK 132, reflecting higher activity levels and general wage growth.

Other operating expenses increased by 6% to MNOK 85, mainly driven by higher card and payment processing fees, while marketing costs were slightly below last year. Bunkers and power, including NOx tax, increased by 18% to MNOK 85, driven by higher energy prices, as anticipated in the Q2 report. Port expenses increased by 8% to MNOK 28.

Financing and Capital Structure

Interest cost in Q3 was MNOK 124, down from MNOK 834 in Q3 2025. The comparative quarter was affected by an amended agreement on the secured bond under the previous financing structure, executed in July 2025, which increased interest cost. The lower interest cost this quarter also reflects the refinancing completed in November 2025 and positive currency effects from a stronger NOK. Net currency gains amounted to MNOK 182 (MNOK 34), and net financial items were positive at MNOK 59, compared to negative MNOK 800 in Q3 2025.

The Company's reported book equity improved to negative MNOK 1,204 at the end of September 2026, from negative MNOK 1,391 at the end of June. When considering the market value of the vessels, the value-adjusted equity is estimated at positive MNOK 2,112. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MNOK 315 at the end of the quarter.

Sustainability and Efficiency

HKY continues to make strides in its sustainability efforts. The Group reduced CO2 emissions by 35% in the quarter compared to the 2017 Coastal Route baseline. The Company continued its work on reducing food waste, with the third-quarter result reaching 90 grams per person per day. Food waste measurement expanded in 2026 to include all waste streams, including crew, and the figures are therefore not directly comparable to prior years.

Employees

Havila Kystruten had a total of 586 permanent employees as of 30 September 2026, of which 515 were seafarers and 71 in the administration.

Subsequent events and trading outlook

Booking momentum entering the fourth quarter remains strong. Including bookings on hand as of mid-November, occupancy for 2026 is 79%, with cabin nights 10% higher than at the same time last year, already exceeding the annual target for cabin nights.

The development in bookings for 2027 is positive, with FIT (individual) cabin nights one percentage point ahead of the same time last year and ACR 19% higher. Overall, 42% of capacity is booked as of mid-November. With 2026 set to be a record year for occupancy, the booking position for 2027 supports continued positive momentum in demand for our product and for Havila Kystruten as a brand.

The Company maintains its target of an ACR increase of more than 10% in 2026, supported by ongoing price adjustments across markets. The underlying price formation in local currencies (EUR, USD, GBP, NOK, etc.) remains on track. However, as the Company does not hedge its foreign currency revenues financially, a stronger NOK reduces the reported NOK value of advance bookings made in foreign currency. This effect is largely offset by the Company's financing structure, which provides a natural hedge: the same NOK strengthening that reduces revenues correspondingly lowers interest costs and generates currency gains on the EUR- and USD-denominated debt, as reflected in this quarter's financial items.

With occupancy in line with targets, the focus is now on increasing onboard and pre- and post-voyage sales, where the Company sees significant potential. Onboard revenue per passenger night increased by 11% in the quarter and the trend is positive, but these revenue streams remain below target, as realising the potential is taking longer than anticipated.

The operating environment is shaped by several external factors. Geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, continue to contribute to elevated energy costs, as reflected in the quarter's bunker costs. Gas prices have increased further in the fourth quarter, with TTF briefly exceeding EUR 100/MWh in late October for the first time since 2022, and remaining elevated into November. An estimated 70% of increased costs is expected to be recovered through indexation of the government contract, albeit with a 1–2 year time lag. Together with onboard and pre- and post-voyage sales developing slower than targeted, elevated bunker costs are the main reasons earnings are below the Company's expectations for 2026.

Norway is expected to remain an attractive and safe travel destination, and Havila Kystruten's modern, environmentally friendly fleet continues to be well received, evidenced by multiple international awards. The Company will continue to prioritise direct bookings and actively balance occupancy and pricing to optimise margins. The shorter-trips segment continues to show significant potential, attracting a younger customer base with high willingness to pay.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114

Attachments



HKY Q3 26 report HKY Q3 2026 Result Presentation