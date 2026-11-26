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Ivry-sur-Seine – France, November 26, 2026, 6:15 PM CET

SUCCESS OF THE TAKEOVER BID INITIATED BY EP GROUP

FINAL RESULTS AFTER THE REOPENING

EP GROUP HOLDS 71.02 % OF THE CAPITAL OF FNAC DARTY

1.69 %% of the capital of Fnac Darty tendered during the Reopening of the Offer period, bringing EP Group to 71.02 % % of the share capital of Fnac Darty



The French Financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) has published on November 26, 2026 the final result of the Tender Offer initiated by EP FR HOLDCo, a company controlled by EP Group, for the outstanding shares and OCEANEs of Fnac Darty (the“Offer”).

501,831 Fnac Darty shares and 10,300 OCEANEs have been tendered during the Reopening of the Offer. These tendered shares represent 1.69 % of the capital and the theoretical voting rights of Fnac Darty.

In total, based on the number of shares outstanding as of October 31, 2026, taking into account the 20,577,477 shares representing 69.3% of the share capital held at the end of the initial Offer period (including shares acquired by EP FR HOLDCo during the initial Offer period and the 28.5% stake already held by its affiliate VESA before the Offer) and shares acquired by EP FR HOLDCo during the reopening of the Offer, EP Group holds 21,079,308 shares, representing 71.02 % of the capital and theoretical voting rights of Fnac Darty1.

Given the 525,798 OCEANEs held at the end of the initial Offering period, EP Group holds 536,098 OCEANEs.

The documentation linked to the Offer is available on Fnac Darty's website in the dedicated section ( as well as on the AMF website ().



Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation for the sale of Fnac Darty shares in any country, including France. The dissemination, publication or distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. Accordingly, persons in possession of this notice are required to inform themselves of any local restrictions that may apply and to comply with them. Fnac Darty excludes any liability in the event of violation of applicable legal restrictions by any person.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty is a European leader in omnichannel retail, a leading player in the sale of consumer electronics, household appliances, cultural and leisure goods. Present in 15 countries, mainly in France, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland, it has nearly 30,000 employees and a multi-format network of around 1,500 stores, with strong positions on the web and a growing number of subscribers to its services. In 2025, the Group recorded sales of more than €10 billion. With Beyond everyday, its strategic plan for 2030, Fnac Darty is continuing its expansion in Europe and deepening its model based on omnichannel, services and circularity. For more information:

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations – ... – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02

Laura Parisot – Investor Relations Manager – ... – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

PRESS

Bénédicte Debusschere – Head of Communications and Influence – ... – +33 (0)6 48 56 70 71

1 Before assimilation of the 312,346 treasury shares and the 22,196 shares covered by liquidity agreements.

Attachment

20261126_PR_OASIS - final results reopening V26 11 2026_vMEL