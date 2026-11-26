Holding(S) In Company
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|VIDACOS NOMINEES LIMITED
|State Street Nominees Limited
|ROY Nominees Limited
|Nortrust Nominees Limited
|Mellon Nominees (UK) Ltd.
|JP Morgan Chase Nominees Limited
|HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited
|GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL
|BNY (OCS) Nominees Limited
|BBH ISL NOMINEES LTD
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
25-Nov-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
26-Nov-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.940000
|0.080000
|5.020000
|15337990
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|4.880000
|0.080000
|4.960000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00B02J6398
|15070139
|4.940000
|Sub Total 8.A
|15070139
|4.940000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Equity Swap
|20/05/2033
|20/05/2033
|Cash
|120175
|0.040000
|Equity Swap
|15/05/2033
|15/05/2033
|Cash
|102864
|0.030000
|Equity Swap
|31/05/2033
|31/05/2033
|Cash
|36621
|0.010000
|Equity Swap
|30/05/2028
|30/05/2028
|Cash
|7019
|0.000000
|Equity Swap
|05/05/2028
|05/05/2028
|Cash
|1172
|0.000000
|Sub Total 8.B2
|267851
|0.080000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 1)
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|5.020000%
|Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 1)
|Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
|5.020000%
|Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 1)
|Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.
|Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 1)
|Wellington Management Hong Kong Ltd
|Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 2)
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|5.020000%
|Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 2)
|Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
|5.020000%
|Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 2)
|Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.
|Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 2)
|Wellington Management International Ltd
|Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 3)
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|5.020000%
|Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 3)
|Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
|5.020000%
|Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 3)
|Wellington Management Company LLP
|Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 4)
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|5.020000%
|Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 4)
|Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
|5.020000%
|Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 4)
|Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.
|Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 4)
|Wellington Management Europe GmbH
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
Wellington Management Hong Kong Ltd, Wellington Management International Ltd, Wellington Management Company LLP and Wellington Management Europe GmbH are investment management entities that manage the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts.
Wellington Management Hong Kong Ltd, Wellington Management International Ltd and Wellington Management Europe GmbH are direct controlled undertakings of Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd., which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.
Wellington Management Company LLP is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.
12. Date of Completion
26-Nov-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK
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