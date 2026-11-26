Web Sharx Named Exclusive Local Digital Marketing Partner for Grill Hero's Franchise Network

Toronto agency expands its franchise marketing portfolio with a new partnership supporting Grill Hero locations across Canada and the United States

- Mike Sutton, Founder & CEO, Grill HeroTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Web Sharx, a Toronto-based digital marketing, web development and design agency, today announced it has been selected as the exclusive local digital marketing partner for Grill Hero Inc., the Canadian BBQ cleaning, repair and home services franchise. Starting December 1, 2026, Web Sharx will manage Google Ads, social media advertising on Facebook and Instagram, and search engine optimization for participating Grill Hero franchise and corporate locations across the network.The partnership marks continued growth for Web Sharx's franchise marketing practice, which supports multi-location brands across North America. Franchise systems face a distinct challenge: building local demand in each territory while keeping a consistent brand and clear, network-wide visibility into results. Web Sharx's program is built around that model, pairing territory-level campaigns with centralized reporting for franchisors.As Grill Hero's local digital marketing partner, Web Sharx will provide each participating location with localized campaign strategy and management, call tracking and conversion tracking, and real-time performance dashboards. A key focus of the partnership is attribution: connecting marketing activity to leads, bookings and revenue, so Grill Hero and its franchise partners can see which campaigns are driving bookings in each market.The partnership also reflects how quickly search is changing. As more customers turn to AI-powered tools such as ChatGPT and Google's AI Overviews to find local services, Web Sharx helps brands stay visible wherever customers are searching, from traditional search results to AI-generated answers. The agency is also expanding into newer advertising channels, including TikTok and ChatGPT ads, giving franchise brands more ways to reach customers as their needs evolve."Grill Hero has built a strong brand and a franchise network that's ready to grow, and we're proud they've trusted us to help power that next chapter," said Baljot Saral, Founder & CEO of Web Sharx. "Our work with franchise brands across North America has shown us that franchise marketing succeeds when every location gets campaigns built for its own market, and the franchisor gets a clear view of performance across the whole network. That's exactly what we'll deliver for Grill Hero's franchise partners.""We chose Web Sharx for their franchise experience, their transparency and their focus on measuring what actually drives bookings," said Mike Sutton, Founder & CEO of Grill Hero. "As we grow, giving our franchise partners clear visibility from first click to completed job is a priority, and we're excited to have Web Sharx supporting our locations."The program launches December 1, 2026, and participating locations are currently onboarding.About Web SharxWeb Sharx is a Toronto-based digital marketing, web development and design agency helping businesses across North America grow. We specialize in Google Ads, social media advertising across Meta and TikTok, emerging channels such as ChatGPT ads, SEO and AI search visibility, and high-converting websites, all backed by transparent, real-time reporting. We have deep experience supporting franchise systems and multi-location brands, balancing campaigns tailored to each local market with a consistent brand and clear network-wide visibility. Learn more at .About Grill HeroGrill Hero is North America's premium service for grill cleaning and repair, oven cleaning, and commercial grill and kitchen cleaning. Founded in 2016 by Michael Sutton while a student at the University of Guelph, the company helps customers get the most out of the grilling season. Its work is guided by its H.E.R.O. values: Honesty, Empathy, Reliability, and Openness. Grill Hero has cleaned over 45,000 grills, ovens, and commercial properties. It operates 11 franchises and two corporate locations across Canada, plus one franchise in the U.S. The franchise model offers low investment, minimal overhead, quick startup, and large exclusive territories. Learn more at .

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