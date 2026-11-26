Underherwear's three-pair men's underwear set comes ready to give, making it a practical holiday gift for him.

The gift box holds three pairs of Underherwear cotton boxer briefs he can wear in comfort long after the holidays.

The new gifting brand's first collection features ready-to-give three-pair men's boxer briefs sets in cotton, modal and bamboo viscose.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Underherwear, a new men's underwear brand focused on gifting, has launched its first collection on Amazon. The collection features three-pair sets in a choice of cotton, modal or bamboo viscose, with sizes ranging from S through XXXL. Each set comes in a ready-to-give box.The gift sets are 20% off on Amazon during Underherwear's Black Friday promotion.Underherwear chose underwear as its first product because it's something the recipient can use regularly, and what makes it comfortable varies from person to person. The brand focuses on fabric, fit and finishing. For the person choosing the gift, the three fabric options offer a place to start. If he usually reaches for cotton, for example, that familiar preference can help guide the choice.Underherwear describes its collection as being“For the man someone loves.” The gift sets are designed for birthdays, anniversaries and holidays, as well as occasions that rarely make it onto a calendar, such as thanking him for taking care of things during a busy week. The gift box makes the set ready to hand over whenever the occasion comes up.The brand's motto,“Love hides. Look closer,” comes from the idea that care can be easy to overlook once it becomes part of a routine. He might leave a cup of coffee on the counter before you get up or save you dinner when you're working late. Saying what those small gestures mean can help him see how much they matter.Underherwear's philosophy,“The deepest love is being comfortable together,” connects that sense of being understood with the comfort of something worn every day. The collection gives shoppers a way to act on what they know about him, from the fabric he likes to the size he wears.As Thanksgiving gives way to the Christmas gift-giving season, Underherwear is also inviting people to share a real moment when their partner made them feel cared for through its Unseen Stories Giveaway. The campaign gives participants a reason to tell him what that moment meant to them. Eligible U.S. adults can receive free men's underwear to give him, with no purchase required.About UnderherwearUnderherwear makes men's underwear for gifting. Its collection pairs everyday comfort with ready-to-give packaging and is designed to help people express appreciation through a gift chosen with the recipient in mind.

Tina Zhang

NULAXY CO., LIMITED

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Underherwear Debuts Men's Underwear Gift Sets for the Holiday Season News Provided By NULAXY CO., LIMITED November 26, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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