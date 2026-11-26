The M50 full-suspension electric mountain bike at a trailhead

ENVO's first full-suspension all-mountain electric bike puts the trails within reach of more recreational riders.

- Ali Kazemkhani, CEO and founder, ENVO Drive SystemsVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For mountain bikers who dream of tackling trails with an electric assist, price can be a steep climb of its own.ENVO Drive Systems is introducing the M50 with these riders in mind: its first full-suspension electric mountain bike, priced at CA$4,479 (US$3,214) and designed by a Vancouver team with the world-renowned North Shore trails nearby.Built for entry-level to advanced recreational riders, the M50 started with a straightforward goal: create a capable electric all-mountain bike with safety, reliability and affordability at its core.“We're mountain bikers ourselves, so we know it's a big deal to make the sport more accessible to more riders, allowing more people to ride – uphill and downhill – whether they're already strong pedallers or just want to enjoy the trails without grinding up every hill,” says Ali Kazemkhani, CEO and founder of ENVO Drive Systems.By using ENVO's proven 50 Series battery system alongside all-mountain-rated components, the M50 strikes a balance that has been hard to find in the market until now: an affordable bike with serious mountain capability.Local riders designing for ridersMany of ENVO's team members live and ride on Metro Vancouver's North Shore, B.C.'s mountain biking mecca. Developing the M50 gave them a chance to bring that experience into their work and create a bike they wanted to ride themselves.Laurent Belisle, an ENVO R&D engineer and mountain biker, was part of the team behind the design. He brought a rider's perspective to decisions about how the bike climbs, handles rough terrain and responds on descents."The M50 isn't trying to be a race bike. It's meant to get more people on the trails without paying premium prices. Within that price bracket, we put the effort where it matters most: modern geometry, a solid 160 mm fork and carefully designed suspension kinematics. This keeps the bike stable at speed and composed on steep terrain, which makes it more forgiving and safer for newer riders,” says Belisle.Real grit in a trusted platformThe M50's electric assistance helps on the climbs, while its front and rear suspension smooths the ride on rough terrain. Two frame sizes fit riders from 5'2" to 6'4".The M50 shares design language and a battery platform with ENVO's 50 Series e-bikes. The battery uses LG lithium-ion cells and a management system that helps protect against overcharging and other faults. The battery also communicates with its charger, allowing riders to check battery-health information and diagnostics on the display.The M50 at a glance:Price: CA$4,479 / US$3,214Suspension: 160 mm X-Fusion Trace 36 fork; 150 mm rear travelMotor: 500 W mid-drive, 2.8 kg; up to 100 Nm torqueBattery: 720 WhGeometry: 64° head angle and 77° seat angleWheels: 29-inch front and 27.5-inch rearBrakes: Tektro four-piston hydraulic brakesDrivetrain: Microshift nine-speed with clutchDropper seatpost: 170 mmSizing: S/M and L/XLWeight: 24 kg/53 lbWarranty: Two yearsThe M50 is in stock now! For more product details, sizing and updates, visit ENVO's M50 product page.About ENVO Drive SystemsBased in Burnaby, British Columbia, ENVO Drive Systems helps people and communities move better through practical, efficient and right-sized electric mobility products. Its growing lineup includes e-bikes, Veemo, MoonBikes, SnowBike, SnowKart and the UPT.

Ingrid Coifman

ENVO Drive Systems Inc.

+1 778-444-5040

ENVO M50: Full-Suspension Electric Mountain Bike

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Introducing the ENVO M50 Electric Mountain Bike: Full-suspension, Canadian-engineered – and priced like it isn't News Provided By Envo Drive Systems Inc. November 26, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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