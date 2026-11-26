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Chemical Tanker Coatings Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Chemical Tanker Coatings Market Demonstrates Strong Growth Potential With 8.1% CAGR Forecast

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The chemical tanker coatings market has witnessed notable expansion in recent years, driven by various factors aligned with global trade and maritime industry demands. As the transportation of chemicals grows and tankers require more protection, this sector is poised for continued progress. Below is an exploration of the market's current status, key drivers, significant segments, emerging trends, regional dynamics, and major players shaping its future.

Steady Increase in Chemical Tanker Coatings Market Size Between 2025 and 2030

The chemical tanker coatings market demonstrated strong growth, rising from $2.7 billion in 2025 to $2.94 billion in 2026, achieving an 8.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This historical growth has been underpinned by the expanding chemical tanker fleet, an increase in transportation of corrosive chemicals, a growing emphasis on corrosion protection, heightened maintenance activities, and the need to prevent cargo contamination. Looking ahead, the market is forecast to climb to $4.01 billion by 2030, maintaining a solid CAGR of 8.1%. This future growth is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing global seaborne chemical trade, replacement of aging tankers, demand for longer vessel service life, adoption of high-performance tank linings, and rising chemical tanker construction. Prominent trends forecasted during this period include heightened demand for chemical-resistant coatings, enhanced cargo purity protection, longer-lasting coatings, increased use of high-solids formulations, and faster-curing protective coatings.

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The Role of Chemical Fleet Expansion in Market Growth

One of the primary factors propelling the chemical tanker coatings market is the growth in chemical tanker fleet capacity. This capacity, measured in deadweight tonnage (DWT), defines the maximum cargo and supplies a vessel can safely carry. The expansion reflects rising global chemical trade that necessitates more vessels to transport chemicals worldwide. As the fleet grows, so does the demand for durable protective coatings that improve corrosion resistance, maintain cargo compatibility, and boost operational efficiency. For instance, Quincannon Associates reported in April 2025 that the global chemical tanker fleet increased by over 5% from 2024 to 2025, reaching 5,838 vessels. Additionally, 809 newbuilds are set for delivery between 2025 and 2027, representing nearly 14% of the current fleet, with total fleet capacity approaching 140 million DWT. This fleet growth is a key driver behind the increasing demand for chemical tanker coatings.

Segment Breakdown Highlighting Critical Areas of Chemical Tanker Coatings

The chemical tanker coatings market can be segmented by product type, vessel type, application, and end user. Product types include epoxy phenolic coatings, pure epoxy coatings, zinc silicate coatings, and other specialized products. Vessel types covered are inland, coastal, and deep sea chemical tankers. Applications encompass cargo tanks, ballast tanks, slop tanks, fuel tanks, pipelines and pump systems, plus other uses. End users range from shipping companies to chemical manufacturers and other sectors. Subsegments provide further detail, such as varieties of epoxy phenolic coatings (standard, high temperature, fast curing, etc.), pure epoxy coatings (solvent borne, waterborne, high build, etc.), zinc silicate coatings (organic, inorganic, waterborne), and other products like polyurethane and vinyl ester tank coatings, rubber linings, glass flake coatings, and ceramic reinforced coatings.

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Innovations in Chemical Tanker Coatings Fueling Market Evolution

Leading companies in the chemical tanker coatings space are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions, particularly focusing on sustainability and improved performance. For example, bio-based epoxy resin coatings, which utilize renewable raw materials instead of traditional petroleum-based components, are gaining traction for their potential to reduce carbon footprints while maintaining corrosion resistance and durability. In July 2025, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. introduced CMP NOVA 2000 (Bio), an ISCC PLUS-certified bio-based epoxy resin coating designed for marine vessels, including chemical tankers. This coating, leveraging Mitsui Chemicals' certified bio-based resin, reduces CO2 emissions compared to conventional systems and provides the necessary protection for ballast water tanks on specialized vessels such as liquefied ammonia tankers. This innovation marked one of the earliest applications of bio-based epoxy coatings on a marine vessel. Alongside this, Chugoku also applied their SEA PREMIER 2000 PLUS antifouling coating to enhance fuel efficiency and cut operational emissions.

Rapid Growth in Asia-Pacific Leading Regional Expansion

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for chemical tanker coatings and is projected to remain the fastest-growing area in the forecast period. The market analysis includes significant regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments and growth opportunities driven by regional trade and industrial activity.

Key Industry Players Steering the Chemical Tanker Coatings Market

The competitive landscape of the chemical tanker coatings market features several influential companies, including Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., RPM International Inc., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Corporation, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Advanced Polymer Coatings Inc., NOROO Holdings Co. Ltd., Teknos Group Oy, Transocean Coatings Corporation, TOA Paint Public Company Limited, Belzona International Limited, Corrocoat Limited, Baril Coatings B.V., Chemco International Ltd., ENECON Corporation, and Berger Paints India Limited. These firms continue to invest in product innovation and sustainability measures to meet evolving market requirements and regulatory standards.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Chemical Tanker Coatings Market Demonstrates Strong Growth Potential With 8.1% CAGR Forecast News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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