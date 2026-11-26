Closed Molding Composite Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Closed Molding Composite Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The closed molding composite sector has witnessed significant progress over the years, driven by advancements in materials and manufacturing methods. This market is set for continued expansion as industries increasingly demand stronger, lighter, and more durable components. Let's explore the historical growth, key factors fueling this market, major segments, innovation trends, regional dynamics, and leading companies shaping its future.

Closed Molding Composite Market Size Growth Over Time

The closed molding composite market has experienced robust growth in recent years. Forecasts indicate it will rise from $4.13 billion in 2025 to $4.51 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This historical expansion is linked to the rising demand for lightweight parts, broader acceptance of composite materials, the need for corrosion-resistant solutions, growth in automotive manufacturing, and increased aerospace component production.

Download a free sample of the closed molding composite market report:



Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue this upward trajectory, reaching $6.26 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6%. Key drivers in the forecast period include growing demand for intricate structural components, the expansion of wind energy projects, a rise in marine composite applications, adoption of advanced high-performance resins, and the production surge of electric vehicles. Emerging trends such as wider use of high-pressure resin transfer molding, faster-curing resin technologies, innovative fiber architectures, and the demand for complex composite shapes are expected to shape the market further.

Renewable Energy Expansion as a Growth Catalyst for Closed Molding Composite

A major factor propelling the closed molding composite industry is the rising investment in wind energy and renewable infrastructure. These energy systems involve the generation, transmission, and integration of clean power from sources like wind into the electrical grid. As countries commit to reducing carbon emissions and meeting increasing electricity needs, renewable energy projects are expanding rapidly.

View the full closed molding composite market report:



This growth particularly benefits closed molding composites because they provide lightweight, strong, and durable parts essential for renewable energy equipment. For example, in March 2026, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that utility-scale wind and solar power generation in the United States hit 760,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2025, marking an increase of 88,000 GWh compared to 2024. Such expansion in renewable energy infrastructure directly boosts the closed molding composite market.

Key Segments Driving the Closed Molding Composite Market

The closed molding composite market is broadly categorized by several key factors:

1) Fiber Type: Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Aramid Fiber, Natural Fiber

2) Manufacturing Process: Vacuum Infusion and Bagging, Compression Molding, Injection Molding, Reusable Bag Molding, Pultrusion, Resin Transfer Molding, and others

3) Resin Type: Epoxy, Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Phenolic, Polyurethane

4) End Use Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial, Marine, Wind Energy, Sports and Recreation, and other sectors.

Further breakdown includes subtypes such as E Glass, S Glass, C Glass, and R Glass fibers; standard to ultra-high modulus carbon fibers; para and meta aramid fibers; and natural fibers like flax, hemp, jute, kenaf, and sisal.

Innovation Trends Transforming the Closed Molding Composite Market

Leading companies in the closed molding composite sector are investing heavily in refining molding technologies to boost efficiency and product quality. One notable advancement is thermal fusion, a process that consolidates multiple thermoplastic composite parts directly in the mold to create a single integrated structural component. This technology improves structural integrity, reduces the need for secondary assembly, and enhances surface finishes.

For instance, in March 2026, Roctool, a French company specializing in mold heating and cooling solutions for plastics and composites, introduced the Roctool Thermal Fusion (RTF) technology at JEC World 2026. RTF allows in-mold consolidation and assembly of thermoplastic composite parts into complex 3D structures, decreasing the number of components and streamlining manufacturing processes while improving mechanical properties and aesthetics.

Regional Markets and Their Role in Closed Molding Composite Growth

In 2025, North America led the closed molding composite market in terms of size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to outpace others with the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses several global regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on worldwide market trends.

Leading Companies Driving Innovation and Growth in Closed Molding Composite Industry

Key players influencing the closed molding composite market include Toray Industries Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Syensqo SA, Teijin Limited, Owens Corning, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Sika AG, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Johns Manville, Avient Corporation, SGL Carbon SE, Polynt Composites USA Inc, Gurit Holding AG, Composites One LLC, AOC LLC, Scott Bader Company Limited, SAERTEX GmbH & Co KG, Industrial Dielectrics Inc, Strongwell Corporation, Core Molding Technologies Inc, Exel Composites Oyj, Vectorply Corporation, and Magnum Venus Products Inc. These firms are at the forefront of research, development, and commercializing cutting-edge composite solutions that continue to shape the market's evolution.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Closed Molding Composite Market Competitive Landscape Analyzed Across Leading Global Companies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.