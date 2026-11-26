GoHighLevel Black Friday and Cyber Monday

GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026 offers new customers 50% off for three months, while existing subscribers receive separate upgrade and annual plan discounts.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New GoHighLevel subscribers can save up to $745.50 over three months, while eligible existing customers receive separate upgrade discounts and annual subscription offers through December 6.GoHighLevel's Black Friday 2026 promotion offers different savings depending on whether customers are signing up for the first time or upgrading an existing subscription. New customers can receive 50% off their first three monthly payments across the Starter, Unlimited and Founder plans, while eligible existing subscribers can access separate monthly upgrade discounts and reduced annual pricing.Full details of the GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026 offers for new and existing customers are available at:The distinction means not every GoHighLevel customer qualifies for the same Black Friday discount. New subscribers can save between $145.50 and $745.50 over three months, depending on their selected plan. Existing customers may qualify for discounted upgrades, including a Founder plan offer that saves eligible Unlimited subscribers $600 over three months.The promotion continues through December 6, 2026, with new-customer monthly pricing starting at $48.50 for Starter, $148.50 for Unlimited, and $248.50 for Founder. Qualifying active trial users may also receive three discounted monthly payments.New GoHighLevel Customers Receive 50% Off for Three MonthsThe most widely advertised part of GoHighLevel's Black Friday promotion is a 50% reduction in monthly subscription prices for new customers during their first three payments.The Starter plan costs $48.50 per month instead of its regular $97. Over three months, subscribers pay $145.50 rather than $291, saving $145.50.The Unlimited plan is available for $148.50 per month instead of $297. Its discounted three-month total is $445.50, compared with the regular $891, resulting in $445.50 in savings.The Founder plan drops from $497 to $248.50 per month. Customers pay $745.50 over the promotional period instead of $1,491, saving $745.50.These discounts apply to the base subscription price for the first three monthly payments. Regular monthly billing resumes afterward, and taxes, usage-based services, and optional paid add-ons may result in additional charges.The promotional pricing provides new customers with a lower initial subscription cost, although the amount saved varies considerably between the three plans.Existing Customers Face Different Black Friday Discount RulesGoHighLevel's Black Friday 2026 campaign also includes existing customers, but their offers depend on their current subscription and eligibility for specific upgrades.Customers currently subscribed to Starter may qualify for an upgrade to Unlimited at $148.50 per month or Founder at $248.50 per month for three months.Eligible Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to Founder for $297 per month over the same period. Compared with the standard Founder price of $497 per month, this represents a saving of $200 monthly, or $600 across three payments.However, existing subscribers who simply continue using their current monthly plan should not expect the 50% new-customer promotion to apply automatically.The distinction is important for subscribers comparing promotional pricing with their current costs. Some discounts require a move to a higher-tier subscription rather than a reduction in the price of an unchanged plan.Annual Upgrade Discounts Provide Another Option for Existing SubscribersBeyond the three-month monthly offers, eligible GoHighLevel customers can access reduced pricing on selected annual subscription upgrades.Existing Starter subscribers may qualify to upgrade to Unlimited for $2,673 annually or Founder for $4,473 annually. Eligible Unlimited subscribers can also access the Founder annual upgrade for $4,473.These promotional annual prices are 10% below the corresponding regular annual subscription rates and 25% lower than the equivalent cost of 12 standard monthly payments.Unlike the three-month monthly discounts, annual upgrades require upfront payment. Customers should review both the initial subscription charge and the applicable renewal terms before accepting an offer.The availability of annual upgrades depends on account eligibility and current billing arrangements.Active Trial Users May Also Receive Three Discounted PaymentsGoHighLevel's Black Friday promotion includes qualifying users who are currently testing the platform through an active trial.Eligible trial accounts may receive 50% off their current monthly subscription plan for three payments.However, activating the promotional offer can end the remaining trial period and begin paid billing immediately.Trial users should therefore check their first payment date and activation conditions before choosing the discounted subscription.GoHighLevel Black Friday Discounts Continue Through Cyber Monday WeekGoHighLevel's Black Friday 2026 campaign began November 23 at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) and is scheduled to continue through December 6.Black Friday Week runs from November 23 through November 29, ending at 11:59 p.m. PST. Cyber Monday Week follows from November 30 through December 6, with the final promotional activation deadline set for December 6 at 11:59 p.m. PST.No coupon code is required for eligible offers.New customers can select a qualifying Starter, Unlimited, or Founder subscription, while existing customers must review the upgrades available to their accounts.Full details of the GoHighLevel Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 discounts, including available plans, upgrade options, and promotional conditions, can be found at:The Black Friday is scheduled to end on November 29, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Marius Kiniulis

+370 664 79015

Marius Kiniulis

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GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026 Reveals Different Savings for New and Existing Customers News Provided By Marius Kiniulis November 26, 2026, 17:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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